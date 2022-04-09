High school roundup: Culpeper soccer teams top Spotsylvania for first wins

Shelby Jones, Abby Rooney and Deja Richards all scored goals to buoy the Culpeper girls soccer team to its first win of the season, a 3-1 Battlefield District triumph over host Spotsylvania on Friday.

The Blue Devils (1-4 overall, 1-2 district) are back in action Tuesday with a home game against James Monroe.

BOYS SOCCER

CULPEPER 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 2

Like the girls squad, the Blue Devil boys also defeated the host Knights to earn their first win.

Culpeper (1-3-1, 1-2) hosts James Monroe on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

RIVERBEND 11, EASTERN VIEW 1

Erin Dameron had a day to remember in the visiting Bears' six-inning nondistrict victory over the Cyclones.

Dameron went 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, a home run and five RBIs. On the mound, she tossed a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out 11.

Dameron's three-run double in the top of the third gave Riverbend (6-1) its first lead of the game at 3-1. She added a two-run homer in the fifth.

Cam Digiacomo and Jocelyn Guhl also hit solo home runs for the Bears, while Hannah Rubino went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Jocelyn Perry was 1 for 2 with a solo homer for Eastern View (1-5), and Emma Comer went 1 for 3 with a double.

The Cyclones host Spotsylvania on Tuesday.

Riverbend 0 0 5 0 5 1 — 11 7 2

Eastern View 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 1

ERIN DAMERON and Hannah Rubino. KATIE SCOTT and Emma Comer.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BOYS TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 5, CULPEPER 4

The host Blue Devils came up just short in a district loss to the Knights.

Gavin Seely, Eli Harrington and Stephan Csontos picked up victories for Culpeper at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 6 singles, respectively.

Seely also teamed with Hudson Luke for a 9-8 win over Spotsylvania's Drew DiFelippo and Ben Lambert at No. 1 doubles.

The Blue Devils host Courtland on Wednesday.

Singles: Drew DiFelippo (Sp) d. Hudson Luke 8-6; Gavin Seely (Cu) d. Jordan Low 8-2; Eli Harrington (Cu) d. Ben Lambert 8-3; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Cooper Bailey 8-3; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-2; Stephan Csontos (Cu) d. Aiden Walkers 8-6.

Doubles: Luke/Seely (Cu) d. DiFelippo/Lambert 9-8 (7-3); Low/Bowling (Sp) d. Harrington/Bailey 8-5; Baker/Walters (Sp) d. Gonzalez/Csantos 8-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

CULPEPER 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

The visiting Blue Devils took five of six singles matches and swept all three doubles contests to pick up a district win.

Costy Cuman, Lauren Bates, Ashley Lauritzen, Allie Williams and Giulia Pontisori were all victorious in their singles matchups.

The combos of Cuman/Bates, Lauritzen/Williams and Pontisori and Kiley Amos won their doubles matches by scores of 10-0, 8-5 and *-5, respectively.

The Blue Devils host James Monroe on Monday.

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Leann Jolie Kari 8-2; Lauren Bates (Cu) d. Sidney Wright 8-1; Ashley Lauritzen (Cu) d. Emmy Harold 8-3; Allie Williams (Cu) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-5; Abby Rose (Sp) d. Kiley Amos 8-2; Giulia Pontisori (Cu) d. Sandy Medley 10-8.

Doubles: Cuman/Bates (Cu) d. Harold/Wright 8-0; Lauritzen/Williams (Cu) d. Rose/Nelson 8-5; Amos/Pontisori (Cu) d. Fredenberger/Mabie 8-5.

