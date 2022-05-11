High school roundup: Culpeper softball comes up short against Courtland

Bailey McEvilly, Susie Ishmael and Brooke House all went 1 for 3, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Culpeper softball team from falling 8-3 to visiting Courtland in Battlefield District action Tuesday night.

A pair of runs scored on House's single in the bottom of the fourth inning, giving the Blue Devils (3-12 overall, 3-8 district) a 3-2 lead.

The Cougars (8-9, 6-6) wasted no time responding in the top of the fifth, however. They tied the score on Olivia Roudabush's RBI groundout, then added two more runs in the frame on a Culpeper error and Allison Thrift's RBI double to seize a 5-3 advantage.

Courtland tacked on three more runs in the seventh on another RBI double by Thrift and RBI singles from Brystal Newman and Emery Lowe.

Thrift finished the night 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Olivia George also went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a pair of runs scored.

Thrift also picked up the win on the mound, tossing a complete game and allowing just three hits while striking out two.

Tuesday's contest was the Blue Devils' annual "Go Gray in May" game, which supports brain tumor awareness. It is played in honor of Reves Gillespie, the late husband of longtime Culpeper softball coach Janice Gillespie, who died from a brain tumor in 2018. This was the third season in a row (not counting the 2020 campaign, which was canceled because of COVID-19) that the Blue Devils have held the event.

Culpeper returns to action with a game at Chancellor on Thursday.

Courtland 1 0 1 0 3 0 3 — 8 10 4

Culpeper 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 — 3 3 4

ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickute. HAILEY METZGER and Susie Ishmael.

KING GEORGE 6, EASTERN VIEW 0

Abby Greenwood threw a two-hit shutout to buoy the visiting Foxes to victory over the Cyclones.

Greenwood struck out 12 and did not walk a batter. She allowed back-to-back singles to Eastern View's Emma Comer and Jordan Werth with two outs in the first before retiring 19 of the final 20 batters she faced.

Brooke Rolocut went 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored to back up Greenwood's gem. Abigail Clarke was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, and Kendall Morgan and Haylee Callahan chipped in one RBI apiece for King George (13-2, 11-0).

The Cyclones' Katie Scott took the loss, though she held the Foxes scoreless over the first four innings. Scott allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out two over six innings of work.

Eastern View (8-7, 8-3) visits Courtland on Thursday.

King George 0 0 0 0 1 3 2 — 6 7 1

Eastern View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke. KATIE SCOTT, Hannah Werth (7) and Kailyn Deal.

BASEBALL

COURTLAND 12, CULPEPER 10

The host Blue Devils rallied late, but couldn't quite overcome a seven-run deficit in a loss to the Cougars.

Trailing 12-5 entering the sixth, Culpeper plated four runs on Jasper Faulk's RBI single, an RBI triple by Blake Bailey and two Courtland errors.

Kahner Moss and Nate Amos hit back-to-back singles with one out in the seventh, and Moss came around to score on Logan Fox's fielder's choice, pulling the Blue Devils within 12-10. Gavin Alvarado followed that with a single, but the Cougars' Calvin Rogers got Mason Sawyers to ground out to end the game.

Bailey finished just a single shy of hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 4 with a home run, triple, double, walk, four RBIs and a run scored. Faulk also went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.

Sawyers took the loss for Culpeper (6-12, 5-7), lasting just 1 2/3 innings and allowing six runs--one earned--on four hits while striking out two and walking one.

Jacob Vanbenschoten finished 2 for 4 with a walk, six RBIs and a run scored for Courtland (11-7, 11-2), which has now won nine games in a row. Matt Caiafa went 1 for 5 with a doubl and three RBIs, while Nate Jackson was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Vanbenschoten's two-run single and Caiafa's two-run double were the big blows in a six-run second that gave the Cougars a 6-1 lead.

Jackson Garland went five innings to earn the victory for Courtland, surrendering five runs--four earned--on six hits while walking four and striking out five. Rogers picked up the save.

Culpeper visits Chancellor on Thursday.

Courtland 0 6 2 0 1 3 0 — 12 12 3

Culpeper 1 1 1 0 2 4 1 — 10 14 3

JACKSON GARLAND, Tyler Jackson (6), Calvin Rogers (7) and Brendan Ruckle. MASON SAWYERS, Dillan Vick (2), Brian Teitelbaum (6) and Gavin Alvarado.

BOYS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 2, EASTERN VIEW 0

Dillon Carriaga and Eilal Driouich scored for the Foxes in their victory.

Driouich and Ryan Carriaga had assists, and Max Lipinski made seven saves as King George (15-0, 13-0) recorded its sixth consecutive shutout.

The Cyclones (7-3-3, 7-2-3) host Courtland on Thursday.

COURTLAND 3, CULPEPER 1

Sean Moore scored twice and Yadi Padilla had a goal and an assist in the host Cougars' win.

Chris Salazar and Mark Romo-Rocha also had assists for Courtland.

Culpeper (6-6-2, 6-5-1) hosts Chancellor on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, CULPEPER 0

Delaney Holloran and Macy Shropshire each scored to lead the visiting Cougars to a district win.

Sydney Nevitt and Kaitlin Wells each contributed one assist. Jorgia Winn recorded four saves to secure the shutout.

Courtland (13-1-1, 12-0-1) will host Eastern View at home on Thursday, while Culpeper (5-8, 5-6) travels to Chancellor the same day.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.