High school roundup: Culpeper softball notches first victory of the season

Brooke House had four RBIs and Susie Ishmael, Aubree Eckard and Teresa Breckley contributed three each as the Culpeper softball team hammered visiting James Monroe 26-2 in a Battlefield District game Tuesday night.

House and Breckley both went 3 for 4 with a double and four runs scored to pace the Blue Devils (1-5 overall, 1-2 district), who earned their first win of the season. Ishmael was 2 for 5 with a triple and scored three runs, Eckard finished 1 for 5 with a double and a run scored, and Shelby Wood went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored.

Three Culpeper pitchers combined on a three-hitter, with Hailey Metzger starting and going two innings without surrendering a hit while striking out four. Ishmael relieved her, allowing two runs on two hits while walking three and striking out three in two innings of work, and Grace Montana yielded a hit while walking one and striking out two in an inning of action.

Alyssa Layton went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-3).

The Blue Devils will visit Courtland on Thursday.

James Monroe 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 3 10

Culpeper 2 13 11 0 X — 26 16 1

CIARA JARMAN and Alyssa Layton. HAILEY METZGER, Susie Ishmael, Grace Montana and Aubree Eckard, Teresa Breckley.

SOFTBALL

EASTERN VIEW 7, SPOTSYLVANIA 5

Kailyn Deal's two-run double in the bottom of the fifth snapped a 5-5 tie and buoyed the host Cyclones to a district victory.

Eastern View (2-5, 2-0) trailed 5-3 entering the inning, but RBI singles by Hannah Werth and Katie Scott pulled the Cyclones even.

Werth went 3 for 5, Scott was 2 for 5 with a pair of runs scored, and Tristen Norris finished 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs, a pair of walks and two runs scored.

Scott tossed a complete game on the mound to earn her third win of the year, scattering nine hits and striking out two.

Kate Braden and Caroline Carter both homered in a five-run fifth for the Knights (4-3, 2-1), with Braden's three-run shot giving the visitors a 4-3 advantage.

Braden finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and scored a run, while Carter went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored a run.

Carter started and logged 3 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits with five walks and a pair of strikeouts. Emma Hallman followed her and was touched up for four runs on five hits while walking one and striking out one in an inning of work.

Eastern View will travel to King George on Thursday.

Spotsylvania 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 — 5 9 1

Eastern View 2 1 0 0 4 0 X — 7 10 1

Caroline Carter, EMMA HALLMAN (4), Morgan Maslock and Kyleigh Mummert, Calleigh Craft. KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal.

BASEBALL

JAMES MONROE 10, CULPEPER 3

The visiting Yellow Jackets plated four runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a district win.

James Monroe (2-4, 1-2) scored its first three runs on a pair of Blue Devil errors before Bryce Caldwell delivered an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Caldwell's RBI walk and a two-run single by Jaylen Hardison extended the Jackets' lead to 8-3 in the fifth.

Hardison tacked on another run-scoring single in the seventh, which was followed by Tim Ford's RBI double.

Ford finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, Caldwell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored, and Hardison went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and scored a run.

Jack Hardy earned the victory on the mound, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out four over five innings.

Culpeper (0-4, 0-2) was able to trim JM's lead to 5-3 following an RBI triple by Blake Bailey in the third and Dillan Vick's fourth-inning RBI double, but that was as close as the Blue Devils would get.

Bailey was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, and Mason Sawyers contributed a 2-for-4 day.

Kevin Hobson took the loss for Culpeper, going three innings and allowing five runs--one earned--with three strikeouts and a walk.

The Blue Devils will visit Courtland on Thursday.

James Monroe 4 0 0 1 0 3 0 2 — 10 11 1

Culpeper 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 3 8 3

JACK HARDY, Will Payne (6) and Donovan Frost. KEVIN HOBSON, Jasper Faulk (4), Blake Bailey (5) and Dillan Vick.

SPOTSYLVANIA 10, EASTERN VIEW 0

Nolan Alford twirled a complete game shutout as the Knights routed the host Cyclones for their first win of the season in a district matchup.

Alford allowed just three hits over the course of the six-inning affair, while striking out 10.

Spotsylvania (1-6, 1-2) helped Alford out with plenty of offense. Bryan Young and Ray Reynolds both went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored, J.D. Maslock was 2 for 3 with a walk and scored a pair of runs, and Jake Jack finished 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.

Thomas Babich, Robert Fry and Spencer Chilton had one hit each for Eastern View (0-6, 0-3), which travels to King George on Thursday.

Spotsylvania 1 1 0 5 0 3 — 10 9 1

Eastern View 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

NOLAN ALFORD and Parker Mitchell. XAVIER CARR, Trevor Bolton (4), Spencer Chilton (5), Mason Harris (6) and Robert Fry.

BOYS SOCCER

CULPEPER 5, JAMES MONROE 0

Jason Andrix scored four goals and assisted on another in the Blue Devils' district road victory.

Culpeper (2-3-2, 2-2-1) hosts Courtland on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

JAMES MONROE 1, CULPEPER 0

The host Blue Devils dropped a nail-biter to the Yellow Jackets in district action.

Culpeper (1-6, 1-4) visits Courtland on Thursday.

MONDAY'S LATE RESULT

BOYS LACROSSE

ORANGE 11, EASTERN VIEW 9

Connor Weeks and Donovan Elliot each had three goals and one assist, but it wasn't enough to prevent the visiting Cyclones from falling to the Hornets.

Josh Haught added a pair of goals for Eastern View (1-3), and Evan Edwards chipped in one goal and an assist.

The Cyclones return to action with a game at Brentsville on April 25.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.