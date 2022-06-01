High school roundup: Culpeper's Cuman comes up short in Region 3B tennis final

Top-seeded Costy Cuman of Culpeper reached the Region 3B girls tennis singles final at Kenmore Park on Tuesday, but fell to No. 2 seed Kirby Westerfield of Maggie Walker in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.

Cuman rolled through the quarterfinals and semifinals, which were played earlier in the day. She started by defeating Skyline’s Brittany Arp 6-0, 6-0, then dispatched Brentsville’s Audrey Jacob 6-3, 6-0.

Only the region champion advances to the state tournament, which will be held June 10–11.

James Monroe’s Bella McDermott and Caroline’s Chandler Gustard each lost in the opening round.

Quarterfinals: Costy Cuman (Culpeper) d. Brittany Arp (Skyline) 6–0, 6–0; Audrey Jacob (Brentsville) d. Bella McDermott (JM) 6–2, 6–4; Emerson Mellon (Meridian) d. Margaret Townsend (Goochland) 6–1, 6–1; Kirby Westerfield (Maggie Walker) d. Chandler Gustard (Caroline) 6–0, 6–0.

Semifinals: Cuman d. Jacob 6–3, 6–0; Westerfield d. Mellon 6–1, 6–0.

Final: Westerfield d. Cuman 6–2, 6–0.

REGION 4B

Eastern View’s Miranda McCoy defeated Courtland’s McKenzie Watkins 6-1, 6-1 Tuesday in the Region 4B singles semifinals at Dinwiddie. She’ll face an opponent from top-seeded Atlee in Wednesday’s final at Mechanicsville.

Watkins and Madison Shea lost to Mechanicsville 7-5, 6-4 in doubles competition. Eastern View’s pair defeated Dinwiddie 6-0, 6-1 before falling to Atlee 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.