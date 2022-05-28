High school roundup: Culpeper's Navarrete Guerrero wins five events at regional track meet

Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero won all five events she was entered in, buoying the Culpeper girls track team to a second-place finish at the Region 3B meet on Thursday at Caroline High School.

Navarrete Guerrero swept the girls 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as the long and triple jumps. She also ran a leg on the Blue Devils' first-place 1,600 relay team.

"It was remarkable," Culpeper head coach Mark Dennis said of Navarrete Guerrero's performance. "I've never had a kid go 5 for 5 at a regional championship meet."

The Blue Devils' Theresa Breckley also had a big day, sweeping the girls shot put and discus titles.

Other Culpeper athletes that contributed standout efforts were Carley Layden, who was second in both the long and triple jumps behind Navarrete Guerrero; Jayla Ford finished third in both the discus and shot put; and Taylor Daniels finished second in the discus, third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

The Blue Devil boys were paced by first-place finishes from Lawrence LaSasso in the high jump and Dequan Thompson in the long jump. Thompson also came in second in the triple jump.

Braeden Anthony added a second-place finish in the 110 hurdles, while Michael Blamo was third in the 100.

The VHSL Class 3 state championships will be held June 3-4 in Lynchburg.

Following are event winners and area athletes who placed in the top eight:

BOYS MEET

High jump: 1. Lawrence LaSasso (Cul) 6-1; 5. Stephen Sutherland (Cul) 5-6; 7. Jason Andrix (Cul) 5-6.

Long jump: 1. Dequan Thompson (Cul) 21-1.5; 2. Dudley (JM) 20-11.5; 7. Marquise Thornley (JM) 19-3; 8. Sutherland (Cul) 19-2.5.

Triple jump: 1. Philip Daniel (Manassas Park) 42-8; 2. Thompson (Cul) 42-7; 5. Andrix (Cul) 39-7.5; 7. Gavin Davis (Car) 38-4.5; 8. Cameron Johnson (Car) 37-9.5.

Shot put: 1. Matteo DeLuca (Maggie Walker) 44-5; 2. Christian Scott (JM) 44-2; 3. Christian Hamm (JM) 44-0; 4. Isaiah Lawson (JM) 42-6; 7. Jack Frank (Car) 39-10.

Discus: 1. Alex Rosenbaum (Goochland) 138-0; 4. Lawson (JM) 124-1.

Pole vault: 1. Tyler Black (Gooch) 13-3; 7. Braeden Anthony (Cul) 8-3.

100 meters: 1. Bryan Dudley (JM) 10.97; 3. Michael Blamo (Cul) 11.53; 5. Malachi Terrell (Cul) 11.62.

200: 1. Dudley (JM) 22.10; 2. Isaiah Reid (Car) 22.30; 6. Thompson (Cul) 23.44.

400: 1. Adrian Chenowith (Maggie Walker) 51.34; 3. Kameron Wolkens (JM) 53.51; 7. Coy Metzger (Cul) 54.69.

800: 1. Ben Blanchard (MW) 2:03.45; 2. Anton Jones-Wilson (Car) 2:04.40.

1,600: 1. Ben Roberts (MW) 4:37.22.

3,200: 1. Roberts (MW) 10:27.11.

110 hurdles: 1. William Smith (Skyline) 16.14; 2. Anthony (Cul) 17.88; 5. Christian Baskin (Car) 19.29; 6. Dylan Aberdeen (Cul) 19.37.

300 hurdles: 1. Smith (Sky) 42.24; 6. Kalib Murray (Cul) 46.09; 8. Anthony (Cul) 47.01.

400 relay: 1. Caroline 43.84; 2. James Monroe 43.94; 6. Culpeper 46.11.

1,600 relay: 1. Skyline 3:28.80; 2. Caroline 3:35.66; 4. Culpeper 3:37.35.

3,200 relay: 1. Caroline 8:39.76; 8. Culpeper 10:30.76.

GIRLS MEET

High jump: 1. Camille Hou (MW) 4-10; 4. Logan Conner (JM) 4-8; 8. Niyaira Waller (Car) 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero (Cul) 16-7; 2. Carley Layden (Cul) 15-9; 6. Devon Richardson (Cul) 14-1; 7. Waller (Car) 13-7.5.

Triple jump: 1. Navarrete Guerrero (Cul) 34-1; 2. Layden (Cul) 34-0; 3. Jaidyn Ferguson (Car) 33-7.

Shot put: 1. Theresa Breckley (Cul) 38-7; 3. Jayla Ford (Cul) 33-2.

Discus: 1. Breckley (Cul) 110-0; 2. Taylor Daniels (Cul) 105-2; 3. Ford (Cul) 101-4; 5. Ci'Nyah Turner (JM) 95-7.

Pole vault: 1. Cameron Unice (MW) 10-6.

100 meters: 1. Navarrete Guerrero (Cul) 12.82.

200: 1. Navarrete Guerrero (Cul) 26.42; 5. Waller (Car) 28.34; 7. Tinyia Terrell (Car) 28.60.

400: 1. Leilani Burgess (Gooch) 1:02.18; 6. Bella Groves (Cul) 1:05.76; 8. Navi Kawesi-Mukooza (JM) 1:06.42.

800: 1. Sydney Wynn (JM) 2:21.21; 8. Isabel Whitman (JM) 2:35.67.

1,600: 1. Catherine Garrison (MW) 5:01.33; 7. Isabella Hardaway (Cul) 5:39.88.

3,200: 1. Garrison (MW) 11:10.99.

110 hurdles: 1. Jadelyn Taylor (MW) 16.08; 3. Daniels (Cul) 17.28.

300 hurdles: 1. Taylor (MW) 49.50; 4. Daniels (Cul) 52.20; 6. Conner (JM) 52.88.

400 relay: 1. Goochland 52.18; 4. Caroline 54.17; 8. Culpeper 58.76.

1,600 relay: 1. 4:15.63; 5. Caroline 4:28.75.

3,200 relay: 1. Warren County 10:33.64; 4. Culpeper 10:55.85.

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 4B

Courtland’s Mac Watkins advanced to the semifinals of the Region 4B girls tennis singles tournament with wins in the first round and quarterfinals on Thursday at Dinwiddie High School.

Watkins defeated Monacan’s representative 6-4, 6-3 in the first round and Dinwiddie’s 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. VHSL does not provide the individual players’ names in their bracket.

She will take on Eastern View’s Miranda McCoy in Tuesday’s semifinals.

In doubles, Watkins paired with Madison Shea to beat Monacan 6-2, 6-1 in their first-round match. The tandem will face Mechanicsville in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

In other girls singles action, McCoy won her first-round match against Varina 6-0, 6-0 and her quarterfinal against Hanover 6-0, 6-2. King George’s and Spotsylvania’s representatives both lost in the first round.

On the doubles side, the Cyclones advanced over Spotsylvania and King George fell to Mechanicsville.

