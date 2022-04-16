High school roundup: Eastern View boys soccer plays Chancellor to a tie

Lincoln Moy scored with two minutes left in the second overtime to help Eastern View get a 2-2 Battlefield District boys soccer tie at Chancellor on Friday night.

Abraham Kamden opened the scoring in the first half for the Cyclones.

Adam Cook tied the game for the Chargers off an assist from Johnnie Soto Fercovic 12 minutes into the second half.

Noah Lohr put away an assist from brother Jonas Lohr two minutes into the first overtime to give Chancellor what proved to be a short-lived lead.

The Chargers (4-1-2 overall, 3-1-2 district) visit James Monroe on Thursday, while Eastern View (2-2-2, 2-1-2) is off until April 26 when it travels to Chancellor.

CULPEPER 6, CAROLINE 1

The visiting Blue Devils topped the Cavaliers for their third straight victory in district action.

Culpeper (4-3-2, 4-2-1) returns to action on April 26 when it faces Caroline (0-6, 0-4) in a rematch at home.

GIRLS SOCCER

CULPEPER 5, CAROLINE 1

Maggie Lane scored two goals as the Blue Devils cruised to a win at home.

Emily Csontos, Abby Rooney and Deja Richards added one goal apiece for Culpeper (2-7, 2-5), with Csontos and Rooney also tallying one assist each.

The Blue Devils return to action on April 26 with a rematch against the Cavaliers (0-4, 0-4) on the road.

THURSDAY'S LATE RESULTS

BASEBALL

COURTLAND 4, CULPEPER 1

A three-run fifth inning propelled the Cougars to a district victory over the visiting Blue Devils.

Cole Bruce and James Colvin both delivered RBI singles for Courtland in the bottom of the fifth, and the Cougars pushed another run across courtesy of a Culpeper balk to build a 3-1 lead.

Bruce added an RBI groundout in the sixth and finished 1 for 4 with a run scored. Colvin went 1 for 2, Matt Caiafa was 1 for 1 with three walks and scored a run, and Jackson Garland went 1 for 3.

Garland went the distance on the mound for Courtland (3-7, 3-2), surrendering just three hits and walking two while racking up 18 strikeouts.

Logan Fox's third-inning RBI single gave Culpeper (1-5, 1-3) a tenuous 1-0 advantage.

Fox was 1 for 2, while Blake Bailey and Mason Sawyers each went 1 for 3.

Sawyers took the loss for the Blue Devils, pitching four innings and allowing three runs on three hits with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Culpeper returns to action on Monday when it plays in the Pitt County Classic in Greenville, North Carolina.

Culpeper 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 3

Courtland 0 0 0 0 3 1 X — 4 4 1

MASON SAWYERS, Brian Teitelbaum (5), Kevin Hobson (5) and Lucas Bradshaw. JACKSON GARLAND and Brendan Ruckle, Tanner Lam.

SOFTBALL

COURTLAND 11, CULPEPER 1

The host Cougars banged out 11 hits in a six-inning win over the Blue Devils.

Olivia Roudabush paced Courtland (4-4, 3-1) at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Maile Dickute and Kaitlyn Malie were both 2 for 4 with an RBI, with Dickute scoring a pair of runs.

The Cougars scored eight runs in the third to break the contest open and seize a 9-0 lead. Roudabush got things started with a two-run single, then Dickute followed with an RBI single, making it 4-0. Emery Lowe added a two-run double two batters later, and Malie delivered an RBI single later in the frame.

Allison Thrift tossed a complete game for Courtland, scattering nine hits and striking out three.

Shelby Wood, Brooke House and Bailey McEvilly each finished 2 for 3 for Culpeper (1-7, 1-4). House got the Blue Devils on the board with an RBI single in the sixth, while Wood smacked a double and a triple.

The Blue Devils return to action with a nondistrict tilt at Fauquier on April 25.

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 9 3

Courtland 0 1 8 0 0 2 — 11 11 0

HAILEY METZGER and Aubree Eckard. ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickute.

BOYS SOCCER

CULPEPER 2, COURTLAND 1

Jason Andrix scored both of the Blue Devils' goals in their victory over the visiting Cougars.

KING GEORGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 1

Nathan Kale scored three goals to help the Foxes defeat the host Cyclones and remain undefeated.

Ryan Gaertner and Bilal Driouich both contributed assists to Kale’s goals, the first of which came a minute into the contest.

Goalkeeper Max Lipinski tallied seven saves for King George (6-0, 4-0).

Eastern View's lone goal was scored by Erick Lobo.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, CULPEPER 0

The Cougars earned a hard-fought win over the visiting Blue Devils.

Amber Ignudo scored both goals for Courtland (6-1-1, 5-0-1), with Madison watts and Tatyana Carroll contributing the assists.

