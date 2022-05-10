High school roundup: Eastern View falls to Chancellor in Battlefield District baseball

Austin Carlisle had two RBIs as Chancellor, held scoreless for four innings, rallied for a 7-2 Battlefield District win over host Eastern View on Monday.

Nate Livingston had three hits for the Chargers (12–5 overall, 8–3 district). Winning pitcher Kris Tuebner also went 2 for 3 and allowed three hits and no earned runs while walking one and striking out four in five innings of action.

Thomas Babich, Dylan McKinney and Jaylon Derrick all finished 1 for 3 for the Cyclones (1-12, 1-9), with McKinney delivering a first-inning RBI double.

Eastern View travels to Courtland on Thursday.

Chancellor 0 0 0 0 4 0 3 — 7 12 2

Eastern View 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 3

KRIS TUEBNER, Hunter Covill (6) and Austin Carlisle. TAIKI OKUDA and Robert Fry.

GIRLS TENNIS

COURTLAND 7, CULPEPER 2

Costy Cuman picked up wins at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in the Blue Devils' loss to the visiting Cougars.

Culpeper (8-6, 7-5) visits Chancellor on Wednesday.

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Mac Watkins 10-3; Meredith Stapleton (Co) d. Lauren Bates 10-3; Adele Granger (Co) d. Ashley Lauritzen 10-0; Madison Shea (Co) d. Allie Williams 10-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Riley Amos 10-0; Libby Snow (Co) d. Giulia Pautuan 10-0.

Doubles: Cuman/Bates (Cu) d. Watkins/Shea 8-5; Stapleton/Snow (Co) d. Lauritzen/Williams 8-0; Granger/Holt (Co) d. Amos/Pautuan 8-1.

GIRLS LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 20, EASTERN VIEW 7

Sally Beringer scored five goals and added two assists and Lilian Hutcherson scored four goals and three assists to lead the homestanding Yellow Jackets to victory over the Cyclones.

Sarah Rigual scored three goals and three assists and Celie Constantine also scored three goals and added on assist.

Addie Oakes and Grace Maynard scored two goals each and tallied two and one assist, respectively.

Lili Watkins totaled six saves for the night.

James Monroe will return home to host John Handley on Thursday, while Eastern View (4-4) travels to Meridian the same day.

BOYS LACROSSE

JM 15, EASTERN VIEW 9

Jake Wack scored seven goals and goalie Trey Paroongsup made 23 saves in the visiting Yellow Jackets' victory over the Cyclones.

Jack Alessi won 17 faceoff and Luke DuMont scored three times for the Yellow Jackets. Matthew Franklin had two goals and J.T. Sherman, Evan Craig and Ryland White one each.

JM hosts Handley Thursday, and Eastern View (1-6) visits Meridian the same night.

