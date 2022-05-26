High school roundup: Eastern View girls finish sixth in Region 4B track meet

The Eastern View girls track team rode standout efforts from a handful of athletes to a sixth-place finish at the Region 4B track meet, which was held Tuesday and Wednesday at Atlee High School in Mechanicsville.

Evelyn Anderson came in second in the 400-meter dash and eighth in the 200 while Holly Anderson placed third in the 800 and Claire Anderson was sixth in the 1,600.

The Cyclones' 1,600 relay team earned a second-place finish, while the 3,200 squad came in eighth.

In the field events, both Summer and Kyla Gee made their presence felt. Summer placed fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus throw, while Kyle came in eighth in the shot put.

Host Atlee won the team title, while Courtland came in fourth and King George was fifth.

The Eastern View boys finished 13th overall. Brayden Walker was third in the shot put, Amaree Robinson came in sixth in the high jump, and Montreal Street was seventh in the 110 hurdles.

Atlee's boys made it a sweep of the team titles, edging Patrick Henry-Ashland. Courtland finished third, while Chancellor came in eighth and Spotsylvania was 10th.

The VHSL Class 4 state meet will be held June 3-4 in Lynchburg.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. Atlee 110; 2. Patrick Henry-Ashland 106; 3. Courtland 104; 8. Chancellor 27; 10. Spotsylvania 18; 13. Eastern View 10; 14. King George 8.

High jump: 1. Deonte Harris (Hanover) 6-0; 3. Christian Lewis (Ct) 5-10; 6. (tie) Amaree Robinson (EV) 5-8.

Long jump: 1. Jaquan Johnson (Chan) 21-9; 2. Chanan Mathis (Ct) 21-4; 4. Kwame Whitaker (Ct) 21-8; 8. Aaron Dabney (Chan) 19-9.

Triple jump: 1. Harris (Han) 41-9; 6. Kamari Jackson (Ct) 39-6.5.

Shot put: 1. Josiah Hrcka (Ct) 46-0.5; 3. Brayden Walker (EV) 45-2; 4. Monte McMorris (Sp) 44-8; 5. Brandon Walsh (Ct) 42-11.75; 8. Sean James (Ct) 41-8.

Discus: 1. Brycen Edwards (Chan) 145-2; 2. Hrcka (Ct) 142-3; 3. McMorris (Sp) 136-0; 6. Antonio Harris (Sp) 124-2.

Pole vault: 1. Todd Benhase (Han) 12-6; 6. Troy Spillman (KG) 11-0.

100 meters: 1. Shamar Williams (PH) 11.07; 4. Justin Ford (Ct) 11.45.

200: 1. Blake Moody (Mechanicsville) 22.18; 2. Mathis (Ct) 22.37.

400: 1. Moody (Mech) 49.86; 2. Whitaker (Ct) 50.17.

800: 1. Ethan Coleman (Han) 1:55.16; 4. Alexander Dachos (KG) 1:59.63; 5. Alexander Blair (Chan) 2:00.16.

1,600: 1. Coleman (Han) 4:14.90; 7. Christian Reid (Ct) 4:30.77.

3,200: 1. Trevor Mason (PH) 9:15.71; 7. Reid (Ct) 10:03.25.

110 hurdles: 1. Barlowe Branch III (Dinwiddie) 15.11; 5. Jamaal Lewis (Ct) 16.23; 7. Montreal Streat (EV) 17.40.

300 hurdles: 1. Branch (Din) 38.99; 5. Lewis (Ct) 43.38; 8. Ishaan Patel (Ct) 45.16.

400 relay: 1. Courtland 43.16.

1,600 relay: 1. Courtland 3:28.83; 8. Spotsylvania 3:36.46.

3,200 relay: 1. Patrick Henry 7:57.63; 4. Courtland 8:18.55; 6. Spotsylvania 8:28.80; 7. Chancellor 8:55.35.

GIRLS MEET

Team scores: 1. Atlee 149.5; 2. Hanover 142.5; 4. Courtland 69.5; 5. King George 46.5; 6. Eastern View 37; 8. Chancellor 22; 14. Spotsylvania 6.

High jump: 1. Jada Foreman (Atlee) 5-4; 3. Madelyn Miller (Ct) 4-8; 6. (tie) Lauren Castro (Ct) and Emma Filkoski (KG) 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 18-5; 3. Anijah James (KG) 16-7; 6. Adrianna Foxx (Ct) 15-5.25; 8. DaNae Lane (KG) 15-4.5.

Triple jump: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 38-0.5; 2. DaNae Lane (KG) 34-9; 7. Lily Bunn (KG) 32-2; 8. Jay’Lenia Thomas (Ct) 31-6.5.

Shot put: 1. Mekaiyla Baker (Ct) 35-8; 4. Summer Gee (EV) 31-3; 8. Kyla Gee (EV) 29-9.

Discus: 1. Rachael Turner (Han) 102-3; 2. Kenya Lawson (Chan) 94-3; 5. Baker (Ct) 85-0; 6. S. Gee (EV) 83-6.

Pole vault: 1. Emma Sell (Han) 9-6; 3. Alyssa Tonetti (KG) 9-0.

100 meters: 1. Josie Rempe (Atlee) 12.64; 4. Jennifer Koumandji (Ct) 12.92; 5. James (KG) 12.99; 6, Lilly Wadas (Ct) 13.00; 7. Janiyah Smith (Chan) 13.03.

200: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 25.47; 3. Sa’Nijah Houston (KG) 26.29; 4. Sarai Smith (Ct) 26.37; 8. Evelyn Anderson (EV) 27.66.

400: 1. Jayla Werts (Monacan) 59.49; 2. E. Anderson (EV) 1:00.72; 8. Anna Weiderhold (Sp) 1:03.05.

800: 1. Alli Crytser (Han) 2:18.03; 3. Holly Anderson (EV) 2:24.40; 6. Paige Stevens (Ct) 2:29.81.

1,600: 1. Crytser (Han) 5:01.40; 6. Claire Anderson (EV) 5:28.98.

3,200: 1. Ellie Agustin (Han) 11:17.30.

100 hurdles: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 15.46; 7. Smith (Ct) 18.29; 8. Savannah Hinson (Sp) 18.45.

300 hurdles: 1. Foreman (Atlee) 47.07; 5. Miller (Ct) 48.60; 7. Juliana Yaafi (Ct) 51.76.

400 relay: 1. Courtland 50.56; 2. Chancellor 51.54; 3. King George 51.60.

1,600 relay: 1. Monacan 4:08.76; 2. Eastern View 4:14.81; 3. Courtland 4:15.04; 4. King George 4:16.60; 5. Chancellor

3,200 relay: 1. Hanover 9:48.16; 5. Spotsylvania 10:47.24; 6. Courtland 10:57.57; 8. Eastern View 10:57.67.4:25.42.

