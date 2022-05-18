High school roundup: Eastern View girls soccer knocks off top-seeded Courtland in district tourney

Anne-Marie Pritchett and Miranda Sanchez scored one goal apiece to lead the Eastern View girls soccer team to a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Courtland in the Battlefield District tournament semifinals at King George on Tuesday night.

Amber Ingnudo scored the lone goal for the Cougars (14-2-1), while goalkeeper Jorgia Winn totaled 11 saves.

Courtland already earned the No. 1 seed in the Region 4B tourney, which kicks off next week.

The Cyclones (7-2-4) advance to play Chancellor (10-3-2), which defeated James Monroe 2-1 in Tuesday's other district semifinal matchup, for the district championship on Friday at King George.

GIRLS TENNIS

COURTLAND 5, CULPEPER 1

The Cougars won five of six singles matches to earn a win over the Blue Devils in the district tournament semifinals.

Courtland (13-2) advanced to host James Monroe in Wednesday’s district final.

Culpeper (9-8) will host Brentsville in the first round of the Region 3B tourney on Thursday.

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Mac Watkins 6-0, 6-3; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Lauren Bates 6-0,6-0; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Ashley Lauritzen 6-2, 6-1; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Allie Williams 6-1, 6-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Riley Amos (walkover); Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Giulia Pautuan 6-0, 6-0.

JAMES MONROE 5, EASTERN VIEW 2

Miranda McCoy and Ava Conway won their respective matches at No. 1 and No. 6 singles, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Cyclones from falling to James Monroe in the district tournament semifinals.

Eastern View (10-6) will host Spotsylvania in the first round of the region tourney on Friday.

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Bella McDermott (JM) 6-2, 6-2; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Elle Castro (EV) 6-0,6-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Ainsley Ayers (EV) 6-2, 6-3; Addie Gleason (JM) d. Sydney Feeny (EV) 6-0, 6-3; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Evie Bittle (EV) 6-3, 6-1; Ava Conway (EV) d. Hailey Ryder (JM) 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: G. McDermott/Gleason (JM) d. Castro/Bittle (EV) 6-0, 6-0.