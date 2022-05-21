High school roundup: Eastern View girls soccer wins district championship

The Eastern View girls soccer team entered the Battlefield District tournament with nearly as many ties as victories.

The Cyclones are departing with a district tournament championship trophy and confidence they can make noise in the Region 4B tournament next week.

Eastern View knocked off Chancellor 3-1 on Friday evening at King George High School to earn the tournament title.

“It really means everything,” Eastern View first-year head coach Hannah Guinn said. “We really got to be able to show what we can do as a team and who we are as a program. It means everything for the girls to come together and put the best they had out on the field.”

University of Tennessee signee Dakota Brown scored all three goals for the Cyclones.

Brown scored on two penalty kicks and another shot from 25 yards away.

“She steps up every day and it was a really great performance by her,” Guinn said. “It was just a great performance by everybody.”

The fourth-seeded Cyclones (8-2-4) defeated No. 1 seed Courtland 2-1 earlier this week to end the Cougars’ 13-game winning streak.

On Friday, Brown broke a 1-1 tie with a penalty kick with 25 minutes to play. She sealed the win with her long-range shot with 17 minutes to go.

Caitlyn Bergemann scored the lone goal for Chancellor (11-4-2). Katy Bronski provided the assist.

The Chargers are expected to be the fifth seed in the region but standings won’t be finalized until this weekend. The district tournament results did not impact region standings.

“We need to put this behind us and see what we can do in regionals,” Chancellor head coach Klint Jackson said. “We were in the championship game. You can’t ask for more than to have an opportunity.”

Eastern View will likely be the No. 8 seed in regionals.

THURSDAY’S LATE RESULTS

GIRLS LACROSSECULPEPER 16, BRENSTVILLE 6

Autumn Fairfax scored a career-high eight goals to help the Blue Devils avenge a loss from earlier this season and advance to the Region 3B semifinals.

Faith Moore chipped in three goals for Culpeper (10-4), which lost to Brentsville 12-9 on April 7. Ashtyn Pfeiff added two goals, while Tatum Deane, Elizabeth Staton and Emily Evans tellied one apiece.

Goalie Sana Tewari recorded seven saves for the Blue Devils, who will travel to play top-seeded Meridian (14-1) in Monday’s regional semifinals. The Mustangs, who defeated Culpeper 24-8 on May 4, are the defending regional champions and Class 3 state runners-up.

The Culpeper Star-Exponent’s Devin Payne contributed to this report.

