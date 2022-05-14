High school roundup: Eastern View softball falls to Courtland

Allison Thrift allowed just three hits and recorded three strikeouts in a complete-game effort to propel the Courtland softball team to a 3-1 Battlefield District victory over visiting Eastern View on Thursday.

Thrift helped her own cause at the plate, going 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Brystal Newman went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI, walk and a run scored for the Cougars (9-9 overall, 7-6 district).

Katie Scott was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Cyclones (8-9, 8-4), who have lost four games in a row. She also pitched a complete game, scattering six hits and allowing three earned runs while walking three and striking out four.

Eastern View will visit King George on Monday.

Eastern View 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 0

Courtland 1 0 2 0 0 0 X — 3 6 1

KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal. ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickute.

BASEBALL

COURTLAND 11, EASTERN VIEW 1

Matthew Caiafa had two hits and three RBIs, and Calvin Rogers tossed a five-inning complete game to help the homestanding Cougars earn a district win over the Cyclones.

Nate Jackson added two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (12-7, 12-2), who won their 10th straight game and clinched the district’s regular-season championship in the process.

Rogers surrendered four hits and no earned runs while striking out five and walking two.

Dylan McKinney tallied two hits and Taiki Okuda recorded an RBI for Eastern View (1-14, 1-11).

Eastern View 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 3

Courtland 0 1 9 1 X — 11 9 1

THOMAS BABICH, Branson James (3) and Taiki Okuda. CALVIN ROGERS and Liam Wojciechowski.

CHANCELLOR 3, CULPEPER 2

Will Earnesty’s two-run double snapped a 1–1 tie and capped a three-run fifth inning for the Chargers in their district victory over the visiting Blue Devils.

Earnesty, Nate Livingston, Nate Carter, Cam Dodson and Carter Attard finished with one hit apiece for Chancellor (15-5, 11-3).

Hunter Covill pitched five innings to pick up the win, surrendering a run on four hits while walking two and striking out six. Austin Carlisle picked up the save, allowing an unearned run on one hit and recording a strikeout over two innings of work.

Blake Bailey was solid at the plate and on the mound for Culpeper (6-13, 5-8). He went 2 for 3 with double and a run scored and tossed a complete game, scattering four hits and surrendering three runs--none earned-- while walking one.

Mason Sawyers chipped in a 1-for-1 performance with an RBI and a walk for the Blue Devils.

Culpeper 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 2 5 0

Chancellor 0 0 0 0 3 0 X — 3 5 3

BLAKE BAILEY and Jasper Faulk. HUNTER COVILL, Austin Carlisle (6) and Carter Attard.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 8, CULPEPER 0

Erick Navarro Zelaya had a goal and four assists, and Jonas Lohr, Handerson Franco and Aidan Buhmann each scored twice in the host Chargers’ district win over the Blue Devils.

Andrew Christman also scored for Chancellor (10-3–3, 9-2-3).

Culpeper (6-7-2, 6-6-1) will host Caroline on Wednesday.

COURTLAND 2, EASTERN VIEW 2

Alex Brito and Yadi Padilla scored for the visiting Cougars (8-5-2, 7-5-2) on assists by Brayan Marquez and Sean Moore.

The Cyclones (7-3-4, 7-2-4) concluded their regular season.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 2, EASTERN VIEW 0

The host Cougars topped the Cyclones in both squads' final regular-season match.

Amber Ignudo scored both goals for Courtland, Sydney Nevitt contributed both assists, and Jorgia Winn earned her 11th shutout of the season in goal.

Courtland (14-1-1, 13-0-1) will play at King George on Monday in the first round of the district tournament.

Eastern View finished the regular season 6-2-4 in the district.