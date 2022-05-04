High school roundup: Eastern View sweeps softball doubleheader with James Monroe

The Eastern View softball team picked up a pair of easy victories during a doubleheader sweep with visiting James Monroe on Tuesday.

In the first game, Hannah Werth, Tristen Norris, Jordan Werth and Gabby Yoder all went 2 for 3 at the plate to buoy the Cyclones to a 10-0 win.

Jordan Werth and Yoder recorded two RBIs each, as did Morgan Griffith and Jocelyn Perry, who both finished 1 for 3.

Katie Scott fired a complete game on the mound, allowing just two hits while striking out 12.

In the nightcap, Scott and Emma Comer tallied three hits apiece to lead the Cyclones to a 14-2 victory.

Comer went 3 for 3 with a double and a pair of RBIs, while Scott was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Yoder finished 1 for 3 with three RBIs; Hannah Werth went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs; Kailyn Deal was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs; and Jill Steffens finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Scott picked up her seventh win of the season on the mound, surrendering one hit while walking one and striking out eight over 3 2/3 innings of action.

Alyssa Layton went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Yellow Jackets (0-11 overall, 0-8 Battlefield District), and Brooke Layton finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Eastern View (7-5, 7-0) travels to Spotsylvania on Thursday.

Game 1

Eastern View 6 3 0 1 0 — 10 12 1

James Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 6

KATIE SCOTT and Gabby Yoder. CIARA JARMAN and Victoria Baker.

Game 2

James Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 4 6

Eastern View 5 7 2 0 X — 14 13 4

CIARA JARMAN and Victoria Baker. KATIE SCOTT, Hannah Werth (4), Tristen Norris (5) and Kailyn Deal.

SPOTSYLVANIA 10–3, CULPEPER 0–0

Nyla Brown and Kate Braden went 3 for 4 with three RBIs each to help the host Knights defeat the Blue Devils 10-0 in game one of the doubleheader.

Emma Hallman also had a big day at the plate for Spotsylvania, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

In Game 2, Caroline Carter pitched a four-hit shutout as the Knights earned a 3-0 victory.

Spotsylvania (9-5, 7-2) will host Eastern View on Thursday. Culpeper (3-11, 3-7) visits James Monroe the same day.

Game 1

Spotsylvania 1 5 0 1 3 — 10 11 1

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 3

MORGAN MASLOCK and Kylie Mummert. HAILEY METZGER and Susie Ishmael.

Game 2

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 1

Spotsylvania 1 2 0 0 X — 3 1 0

SUSIE ISHMAEL, Hailey Metzger (3) and Theresa Breckley, Ishmael (3). CAROLINE CARTER and Kylie Mummert.

BASEBALL

CULPEPER 6–3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0–4

Brian Young scored the winning run on a passed ball to give Spotsylvania a 4-3 win in the second game and earn a doubleheader split with visiting Culpeper.

Young also doubled and came around to score in the first inning of that game for the Knights (4-11, 4-6), while Nolan Alford struck out seven and walked none to get the win.

Gavin Alvarado and Harry Bradshaw both went 2 for 3 for the Blue Devils (5-10, 4-6), with Bradshaw collecting an RBI. Nate Amos was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Kevin Hobson started and pitched three innings for Culpeper, allowing three runs--none earned--on two hits while striking out two and walking one.

In the opener, Dillan Vick struck out three and walked none to earn the victory, while Blake Bailey knocked in two runs for the Blue Devils.

Vick fired a complete game, surrendering only three hits.

Bailey was 1 for 3 with a two-run double. Amos went 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Logan Logan Fox finished 1 for 2 with an RBI.

Ray Reynolds recorded two hits in Game 1 for Spotsylvania, which hosts Eastern View on Thursday. Culpeper visits James Monroe the same day.

Game 1

Spotsylvania 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

Culpeper 2 2 2 0 X — 6 6 3

T.J. GRIGSBY and Parker Mitchell. DILLAN VICK and Lucas Bradshaw.

Game 2

Culpeper 1 0 0 2 0 — 3 8 2

Spotsylvania 1 0 2 0 1 — 4 4 0

Kevin Hobson, Harry Bradshaw (4), BLAKE BAILEY (5) and Dillan Vick. NOLAN ALFORD and Parker Mitchell.

JAMES MONROE 15-5, EASTERN VIEW 4-2

The Yellow Jackets swept a doubleheader with the host Cyclones.

Will Payne had a big opener for James Monroe, going 2 for 3 with a home run, triple and three RBIs in the Jackets' 15-4 win. Joe Hardy added a 2-for-4 effort with a double and an RBI; Jack Carmody went 1 for 2 with a double and a pair of RBIs; Tim Ford was 1 for 4 with two RBIs; and Reece Healey finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Hardy earned the win on the mound, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs--two earned--on eight hits while striking out four.

Eastern View was paced offensively by Xavier Carr and Jack Deal, who both went 2 for 3. Thomas Babich finished 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Carr took the loss, lasting just an inning while surrendering nine runs--eight earned--on five hits. He walked two and struck out one.

In the nightcap, Mason Haydon's two-run single keyed a three-run third that pushed the Jackets (5-9, 3-7) to a 5-2 victory.

Haydon finished 1 for 2 at the plate and also earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings of work..

Payne went 1 for 2 and Hardy was 1 for 3, with each recording a triple and an RBI.

Dylan McKinney finished 1 for 2 with an RBI for the Cyclones (1-10, 1-7), and Babich went 1 for 3.

Tyler Bolton took the loss, going three innings and surrendering four runs--one earned--on a pair of hits while walking five and striking out two.

Eastern View visits Spotsylvania on Thursday.

Game 1

James Monroe 2 9 0 0 4 — 15 9 2

Eastern View 2 0 0 2 0 — 4 8 6

JOE HARDY, Jack Carmody (5) and Donovan Frost. XAVIER CARR, Taiki Okuda (1) and Dylan McKinney.

Game 2

Eastern View 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 2 3

James Monroe 1 0 3 1 X — 5 3 0

TYLER BOLTON, Hawkins (4) and Taiki Okuda. MASON HAYDON, Jack Carmody (4) and Will Payne.

BOYS SOCCER

CULPEPER 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 2

A penalty kick by Hunter Moore lifted the visiting Blue Devils over the Knights.

Mike Hillin and Travis Tapp also scored goals for Culpeper (5-4-2, 5-3-1), which hosts James Monroe on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

CULPEPER 2, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Deja Richards recorded both of the host Blue Devils' goals in their win over the Knights.

Culpeper (4-7, 4-5) will try for its fourth victory in a row when it travels to James Monroe on Thursday.

MONDAY'S LATE RESULTS

GIRLS LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 10, CULPEPER 6

Sarah Rigual and Sally Beringer led the Yellow Jackets with three goals and two assists each in their victory over the visiting Blue Devils.

Addie Oakek added one goal and two assists, Celie Constantine had one goal and one assist, and Grace Maynard and Katie Fidler each recorded one goal.

Faith Moore had two goals and one assist for Culpeper (8-2). Ashtyn Pfeiff also scored two goals, and Emily Evans and Autumn Fairfax contributed one apiece.

James Monroe will travel to Kettle Run on Thursday. Culpeper travels to Fluvanna next Wednesday.

BOYS TENNIS

SPOTSYLVANIA 8, CULPEPER 1

Hudson Luke and Gavin Seely teamed up for a 9-8 victory at No. 1 singles, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Blue Devils from falling to the host Knights.

Culpeper returns to action Monday, when it travels to Courtland.

Singles: Drew DiFilippo (Sp) d. Hudson Luke 8-0; Jordan Low (Sp) d. Gavin Seely 9-7; Ben Lambert (Sp) d. Eli Harrington 8-5; Satchel Bowling (Sp) d. Cooper Bailey 8-0; Tyler Baker (Sp) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-2; Aiden Walters (Sp) d. Kian Nichol 8-2.

Doubles: Luke/Seely (Cu) d. DiFilipp0/Low 9-8, (7-2); Lambert/Baker (Sp) d. Harrington/Gonzalez 8-1; Bowling/Walters (Sp) d. d. Bailey/Nichol 8-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

CULPEPER 6, SPOTSYLVANIA 3

The Blue Devils took four of six singles matches and two of three in doubles action to put down the visiting Knights.

Costy Cuman, Lauren Bates, Ashley Lauritzen and Ally Williams all won their singles matches, and the duos of Cuman/Bates and Lauritzen/Williams were victorious in their doubles contests.

Culpeper (8-4, 7-3) hosts Courtland on Monday.

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Sidney Wright (Sp) 8-2; Lauren Bates (Cu) d. Emmy Harold (Sp) 8-0; Ashley Lauritzen (Cu) d. Kayleigh Nelson (Sp) 8-1; Ally Williams (Cu) d. Abby Rose (Sp) 8-3; Sandy Medley (Sp) d. Riley Amos (Cu) 8-1; Emelia Mabie (Sp) d. Giulia Pantijori (Cu) 8-2.

Doubles: Cuman/Bates (Cu) d. Wright/Harold (Sp) 8-1; Lauritzen/Williams (Cu) d. Nelson/Rose (Sp) 8-0; Medley/Kyrstin Fredenberger (Sp) d. Amos/Panijori (Cu) 9-7.

JAMES MONROE 8, EASTERN VIEW 1

Miranda McCoy's win at No. 1 singles was all the host Cyclones could muster in a loss to the Yellow Jackets.

Eastern View (7-5, 6-3) hosts King George on Monday.

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Bella McDermott 8-4; Gia McDermott (JM) d. Ellie Castro 8-1; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Ainsley Ayers 8-0; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Kendall Richtarski 8-3; Addi Gleason (JM) d. Evil Bittle 8-1; Rebecca Sniffen (JM) d. Ava Conway 8-2.

Doubles: B. McDermott/Adams (JM) d. McCoy/Ayers 8-6; G. McDermott/Kingsley (JM) d. Castro/Richtarski 8-1; Gleason/Sniffen (JM) d. Bittle/Conway 8-5.

