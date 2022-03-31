High school roundup: Eastern View tops Culpeper for first boys lacrosse win

Connor Weeks scored six goals and handed out four assists to lead the Eastern View boys lacrosse team to a 15-7 victory over host Culpeper on Wednesday night.

Weeks’ effort was complemented by that of Donovan Elliot, who tallied four goals, and Derrick Brown, who contributed three goals and an assist.

Nolan Natale and Evan Edwards added one goal each for the Cyclones (1-1).

Jacob Mills paced the Blue Devils (1-3) with three goals and an assist, while John Guillen scored two goals. Brandon Bonfadini and Dillan Shifflett also chipped in one goal apiece.

Eastern View will host Monticello on Friday, while Culpeper returns to action with a home game against Handley on Monday.

GIRLS LACROSSECULPEPER 15, EASTERN VIEW 10

Faith Moore’s seven goals helped the Blue Devils remain unbeaten with a road win over the Cyclones.

Autumn Fairfax added three goals and an assist for Culpeper (5-0), which earned a sweep of the season series with its crosstown rival. Ashtyn Pfeiff and Emily Evans each contributed two goals and an assist, while Elizabeth Staton finished with a goal and an assist.

Miller Haught led Eastern View (2-2) with five goals, and Madeline Freeman and Campbell Lee added two each.

The Blue Devils will return to action with a home game against Handley on Monday, while the Cyclones will visit Monticello on Friday.

SOFTBALLWARREN COUNTY 15, CULPEPER 1

The host Wildcats scored in every inning on their way to a five-inning nondistrict victory over the Blue Devils.

Atori Lane went 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Sara Waller was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and also scored three times.

Karleigh Crabill added a three-run home run for the Wildcats (2-3).

Olivia Kelly threw a complete game for Warren County, scattering four hits and striking out six while walking three.

Theresa Breckley went 2 for 2 for Culpeper (0-4), while Hailey Metzger and Carleigh Atkins were both 1 for 2.

The Blue Devils will return to Battlefield District play with a home contest against King George on Tuesday.

Culpeper 0 0 0 1 0—1 4 6

Warren County 3 3 2 7 X—15 15 2

HAILEY METZGER and Aubree Eckard. OLIVIA KELLY and Madelyn Ramsey.

GIRLS TENNISCULPEPER 5, CAROLINE 4

The visiting Blue Devils slipped past the Cavaliers on the strength of four wins in singles competition.

Culpeper’s top four singles players--Costy Cuman, Lauren Bates, Ashley Lauritzen and Ally Williams--all prevailed in their respective matches.

Cuman and Bates teamed up for a victory at No. 1 doubles to seal the Blue Devils’ overall win.

Culpeper (3-0 overall, 2-0 district) will host Eastern View on Friday.

