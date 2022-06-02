High school roundup: Eastern View's Miranda McCoy wins regional singles title

Eastern View's Miranda McCoy defeated Atlee's Lizzy Hughes in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, to win the Region 4B girls tennis singles championship on Wednesday at Mechanicsville High School.

It's the first regional title for McCoy, who is a rising senior. She defeated Courtland’s McKenzie Watkins 6-1, 6-1 in Tuesday's regional semifinals to punch her ticket to the final.

With Wednesday's victory, McCoy qualified for the Class 4 state tournament, which will be held at Huntington Park in Newport News on Friday, June 10.

McCoy nearly captured doubles gold as well before falling 6-2, 6-2 to Atlee in the regional semifinals with partner Ainsley Ayers.

REGION 3B DOUBLES

The James Monroe doubles team of Bella McDermott and Olivia Adams and the Culpeper duo of Costy Cuman and Lauren Bates reached the semifinals of the regional doubles tournament.

McDermott and Adams defeated Warren County's Alyssa Furr and Jessica Carino 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, but lost 6-2, 6-2 to Meridian's Emerson Mellon and Emma Ward in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Cuman and Bates topped Caroline's Chandler Gustard and Jessica Hernandez 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals before falling 6-0, 6-1 to Maggie Walker's Kirby Westerfield and Naadia Rashid in the semifinals.

Quarterfinals: Bella McDermott/Olivia Adams (James Monroe) d. Furr/Carino (Warren County) 6-1, 6-2; Mellon/Ward (Meridian) d. Jacob/Ashbrook (Brentsville) 6-2, 7-5; Westerfield/Rashid (Maggie Walker) d. Townsend/Stamey (Goochland) 6-0, 6-0; Costly Cuman/Lauren Bates (Culpeper) d. Chandler Gustard/Jessica Hernandez (Caroline) 6-0, 6-2.

Semifinals: Mellon-Ward d. McDermott-Adams 6-2, 6-2; Westerfield-Rashid d. Cuman-Bates 6-0, 6-1.

Final: Westerfield-Rashid d. Mellon-Ward 6-2, 6-1.

