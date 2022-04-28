High school roundup: Eckard's five hits lead Culpeper softball past Caroline

Aubree Eckard finished 5 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored to help visiting Culpeper get a 16–8 Battlefield District softball win over Caroline on Wednesday.

Shelby Wood added a 4-for-5 effort with two RBIs and three runs scored for the Blue Devils (2-8 overall, 2-4 district), while Susie Ishamel chipped in three hits.

Nya Howard finished 3 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cavaliers (0-8, 0-5). Madison Taylor, Codi Dudley, Madison Carter-Mayo and Tabitha Garris added two hits each.

The same two teams will meet again at Culpeper on Friday.

Culpeper 0 6 7 0 1 0 2 — 16 18 1

Caroline 3 1 1 3 0 0 0 — 8 13 2

Susie Ishamel, HAILEY METZGER (4) and Aubree Eckard, Ishmael (4). CODI DUDLEY, Grace Shannon (2), Tabitha Garris (3) and Madison Taylor.

*Softball box score provided by the Free Lance-Star.

BASEBALL

CAROLINE 5, CULPEPER 3

The Blue Devils' seventh-inning rally came up short in a loss to the host Cavaliers.

Trailing 5-0 entering the inning, Culpeper (2-8, 1-4) loaded the bases with one out and was able to score three runs on a pair of wild pitches and Logan Fox's RBI groundout.

However, Caroline's Christian Tingen got the Blue Devils' Gavin Alvarado to pop out to center field to end the game.

Alvarado went 2 for 4 on the night, while Jasper Faulk finished 3 for 3 and scored a run.

The Cavaliers (6-5, 5-2) built their lead with a three-run third against Culpeper starter Blake Bailey. The frame featured RBI singles by Tingen and Justin Simulcik and Adam Tatham's RBI groundout.

Myles Holmes tacked on an RBI single in the fourth that pushed Caroline's advantage to 4-0, and Brayden Hartsell added an RBI single of his own in the sixth.

Holmes finished 2 for 4 with a run scored, while Tingen and Simulcik were both 1 for 3.

Adam Pitts turned in six scoreless innings on the mound for the Cavaliers, scattering six hits and striking out three.

Bailey hurled five innings for the Blue Devils, surrendering six hits and four runs--one earned--while striking out three and walking two.

The same two squads will play at Culpeper on Friday.

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 7 4

Caroline 0 0 3 1 0 1 X — 5 7 0

BLAKE BAILEY, Nate Amos (6) and Dillan Vick. ADAM PITTS, Christian Tingen (7) and Jordan Chapman.

BOYS LACROSSE

LIBERTY (BEALETON) 12, CULPEPER 5

Jacob Mills scored two goals and Brandon Bonfadini, John Guillen and Jacob Roman contributed one apiece in the Blue Devils' road loss to the Eagles.

Culpeper (3-6) hosts Fluvanna on Friday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CULPEPER 15, LIBERTY 3

Autumn Fairfax scored four goals and Faith Moore and Joy Ramsey added two each to help the Blue Devils rout the visiting Eagles.

Emily Evans chipped in two goals for Culpeper (8-1), while Tatum Deane, Ashtyn Pfeiff and Elizabeth Staton all found the back of the net once.

The Blue Devils will visit James Monroe on Monday.

BOYS TENNIS

KING GEORGE 9, CULPEPER 0

The host Blue Devils were blanked in a loss to the Foxes.

Culpeper will travel to Spotsylvania on Monday.

Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Hudon Lake 8-0; Chase Linda (KG) d. Gavin Seely 8-1; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Eli Harringtonl (C) 8-1; Kevin Myers (KG) d. Cooper Bailey 8-1; Stephen Bartyczak (KG) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-0; Kenneth Chan (KG) d. Kian Nichol 8-1.

Doubles: Max Freitag/Buckwalter (KG) d. Hudson/Gavinr 8-3; Bartyczak/Chan (KG) d. Harrington/Gonzalez 8-1; Kaden Murphy/Myers (KG) d. Bailey/Nichol 8-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

CULPEPER 8, KING GEORGE 1

The visiting Blue Devils dominated the Foxes in a lopsided victory.

Culpeper hosts Spotsylvania on Monday.

