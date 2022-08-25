 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school roundup: Freshman Amos shoots Culpeper golf team to win over Skyline

Culpeper County’s Matthew Amos in action during the Blue Devils’ win over Skyline at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Amos topped all competitors by shooting a 38.

Freshman Matthew Amos carded a 38 to win medalist honors and lead the Culpeper County golf team to a 168-179 nondistrict win over Skyline at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Wednesday.

The Blue Devils also received strong efforts from Tommy Stallings (42), Nate Amos (44) and Brett Richardson (44).

Culpeper returns to Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Tuesday, when it plays Warren County.

Culpeper (168): Matthew Amos 38, Tommy Stallings 42, Nathan Amos 44, Brett Richardson 44.

Skyline (179): Reese Sperry 39, Cole Logan 42, Camron Morris 47, Cayden Morris 51.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICTCOURTLAND 154, KING GEORGE 175

Jack Hayden earned top individual honors with a 33 to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.

Courtland (154): Jack Hayden 33, Ethan Hughes 35, Lucas Ogden 42, Kellan Perdue 44.

King George (175): Michael Sevier 40, Caleb Bardine 41, Tyler Truslow 47, Mason Nicoletti 47.

