High school roundup: Moore, Blue Devils top Cyclones in girls lacrosse showdown

Girls lacrosse

Action from the Eastern View vs. Culpeper girls lacrosse match at CCHS, Friday, March 18, 2022.  The Blue Devils won 16-9 thanks to eight goals from Faith Moore.

Faith Moore scored a career-high eight goals and handed out two assists, sparking the Culpeper girls lacrosse team to a 16-9 Battlefield District victory over crosstown rival Eastern View Friday night.

Emily Evans added three goals and an assist for the host Blue Devils (2-0), and Ashtyn Pfeiff contributed two goals of her own.

Joy Ramsey, Autumn Fairfax and Elizabeth Staton rounded out Culpeper's balanced scoring attack with one goal apiece.

Culpeper will visit North Stafford for a nondistrict matchup on Tuesday, while the Cyclones (0-1) will travel to Orange on Monday.

SOFTBALL

MONTICELLO 4, EASTERN VIEW 0 

Katie O'Connor threw a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking three in the Mustangs' win over the visiting Cyclones.

O'Connor and Eastern View's Katie Scott were locked in a pitchers' duel for the better part of five innings until Monticello's Kaitlyn Wills hit a two-out, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to give her squad a 2-0 lead.  

Wills' homer came just after O'Connor reached base on a dropped popup.

The Mustangs' Morgan Doyle added an RBI single in the sixth, then came around to score later in the inning on another Cyclone error.

Doyle finished the night 2 for 3 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored, while Delaney Via went 2 for 2 with a walk and also scored a run.

Monticello improved to 2-0 on the season with the victory.

Scott threw 108 pitches in a complete-game effort for Eastern View (0-3), scattering six hits and allowing only one earned run.  She struck out four and walked four.

The Cyclones will return to action with a rematch against the Mustangs on Tuesday.

Eastern View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 4
Monticello 0 0 0 0 2 2 X — 4 6 1
KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal.  KATIE O'Connor and Sammy Deistch.

