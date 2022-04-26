High school roundup: Moore scores 100th goal as Culpeper girls lacrosse rolls

Faith Moore scored her 100th career goal to lead the Culpeper girls lacrosse team to a 17-5 victory over visiting Fauquier on Monday night.

Moore, who is only a junior, was a first-team All-Area selection by the Free Lance-Star as a sophomore after scoring 53 goals last season. On pace to shatter that number this year, she has Culpeper off to a 7-1 start.

The Blue Devils host Liberty (Bealeton) on Wednesday. A story on Moore's milestone will run in Sunday's Culpeper Star-Exponent.

EASTERN VIEW 16, BRENTSVILLE 15

Madeline Freeman scored seven goals and Miller Haught added five as the host Cyclones outlasted the Tigers.

Olivia Haught also found the back of the net twice for Eastern View (4-4), which plays at Liberty on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

FAUQUIER 23, CULPEPER 3

The Blue Devils struggled in a road loss to the Falcons.

Jacob Roman, Jacob Mills and Cole Plaster scored one goal each for Culpeper (3-5). Plaster and Brandon Bonfadini each tallied assists, and goalkeeper Ryker Simpson recorded nine saves.

The Blue Devils return to action with another road game at Liberty on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

FAUQUIER 16, CULPEPER 5

The visiting Falcons pounced on the Blue Devils early and never let up in a five-inning victory.

Matthew Graham was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Henry Davenport went 1 for 3 with three RBIs for Fauquier (7-7), which scored three runs in the first inning and five runs in the second. Davenport had an RBI groundout in the first and a run-scoring walk in the second, while Graham added a sacrifice fly RBI in the second to help stake the Falcons to an 8-2 lead.

Graham tacked on RBI doubles in the fourth and fifth, scoring Davenport both times.

Ethan Brown chipped in a 3-for-3 performance for the Falcons, while Damen Tapscott finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Turner Sten picked up the win on the mound in relief, going three innings and allowing a run on four hits while striking out one and walking one.

Culpeper (2-7) was paced offensively by Harry Bradshaw, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Gavin Alvarado was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Mason Sawyers finished 1 for 2 with an RBI, and Blake Bailey contributed a sacrifice fly RBI.

The Blue Devils scored four of their five runs in the first two innings, chasing Brown, who started on the mound for Fauquier. He surrendered just two hits and tallied three strikeouts, but issued four walks.

Sawyers took the loss for Culpeper, lasting just two innings and allowing eight runs--seven earned-- on eight hits. He struck out three and walked two.

The Blue Devils will return to Battlefield District play with a matchup at King George on Thursday.

Fauquier 3 5 2 2 4 — 16 14 0

Culpeper 2 2 0 0 1 — 5 6 3

Ethan Brown, TURNER STEN (3) and Matthew Graham. MASON SAWYERS, Dillan Vick (3), Harry Bradshaw (5) and Lucas Bradshaw.

SOFTBALL

FAUQUIER 16, CULPEPER 0

Three pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in the Falcons' five-inning rout of the host Blue Devils.

Skye Corum started, allowing a hit while walking one and striking out one in an inning of work. Katie Harrington followed her, surrendering a pair of hits, walking one and striking out three over the next two frames. Kara Kaltreider logged the final two innings, giving up a hit and striking out two.

Fauquier (8-3) gave the trio plenty of offense to work with, banging out 13 hits on the night. Meredith Wayland had a huge game, going 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs. Helena Lovell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Harrington finished 2 for 3.

Hailey Metzger went 2 for 2 for Culpeper (1-8), while Shelby Wood and Susie Ishmael both finished 1 for 3.

The Blue Devils visit King George on Thursday.

Fauquier 0 7 0 9 0 — 16 13 1

Culpeper 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 2

Skye Corum, KATIE HARRINGTON (2), Kara Kaltreider (4) and Helena Lovell. HAILEY METZGER, Susie Ishmael (3) and Aubree Eckard.

BOYS TENNIS

CHANCELLOR 9, CULPEPER 0

The Blue Devils struggled in a Battlefield District loss to the visiting Chargers.

Culpeper is back in action Wednesday, when it welcomes King George.

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Hudson Luke 8–0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Gavin Lucey 8–0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Eli Harrington 8–0; Jason Ramson (Ch) d. Cooper Bailey 8–0; Trent Sites (Ch) d. J.J. Gonzalez 8–0; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Stephan Csontos 8–0.

Doubles: Young/Lacey (Ch) d. Luke/Sealey 8–0; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Harrington/Bailey 8–0; Kemp/Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Csontos/Shaffer 8–1.

GIRLS TENNIS

CULPEPER 6, FAUQUIER 3

The Blue Devils' top two seeds, No. 1 Costy Cuman and No. 2 Lauren Bates, picked up wins in both singles and double action to spark them to a home nondistrict victory over the Falcons.

Culpeper will travel to King George on Wednesday.

