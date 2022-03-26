High school roundup: Norris, Scott lead Eastern View past Caroline for first win

Tristen Norris went 2 for 4 with 5 RBIs, and Katie Scott pitched a three-hitter as the Eastern View softball team picked up its first victory of the season with a six-inning 11-1 shellacking of Caroline on Friday.

Norris hit a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth, giving the host Cyclones (1-4 overall, 1-0 Battlefield District) a 7-0 lead and effectively blowing the game open. She also had an RBI groundout in the first and drove in two runs in the third.

Meanwhile, Scott settled into a groove early on the way to her fourth complete game of the season. She allowed only an unearned run while striking out four and walking one.

Emma Comer went 2 for 4 for Eastern View, while Kailyn Deal was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Catherine Brown went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Cavaliers (0-3, 0-1), while Mya Gerber was 1 for 2 and Codi Dudley finished 1 for 1.

The Cyclones will be back in action Thursday when they visit Chancellor in another district matchup.

Caroline 0 0 0 0 0 1 X—1 3 3

Eastern View 1 0 3 4 0 3 X—11 5 1

GRACE SHANNON and Codi Dudley, Makailee McCarthey. KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal.

GIRLS LACROSSEEASTERN VIEW 11, HANDLEY 10

Miller Haught had four goals and an assist to buoy the host Cyclones to a nondistrict win.

A handful of other players got into the act for Eastern View (2-1), with Amiya Brennan tallying three goals, Madeline Freeman adding two and GiGi Young and Olivia Haught contributing one each.

Young also handed out a pair of assists, and Olivia Haught recorded five saves in goal.

The Cyclones host crosstown rival Culpeper on Wednesday.

CULPEPER 19, FLUVANNA 2

The Blue Devils improved to 3-0 with an easy victory over the visiting Flucos.

Culpeper hosts Charlottesville on Tuesday.

BOYS LACROSSECULPEPER 9, FLUVANNA 5

Brandon Bonfadini had four goals and two assists, and Ryker Simpson tallied 11 saves in goal to spark the visiting Blue Devils to their first win of the season.

Culpeper will visit Charlottesville on Tuesday.

BOYS TENNISCHANCELLOR 9, CULPEPER 0

The Blue Devils were swept in a Battlefield District contest with the host Chargers.

Culpeper will host Caroline in another district showdown Wednesday.

Singles: Josh Young (Ch) d. Hudson Luke 8-0; Silas Lacey (Ch) d. Gavin Sealy 8-0; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Eli Harrington 8-0; Jason Ransom (Ch) d. Cooper Bailey 8-0; Trant Sites (Ch) d. JJ Gonzalez 8-0; Owen Kemp (Ch) d. Stephen Santos 8-0; Aiden Mclaughlin (Ch) d. Blake Shaffer 8-1.

Doubles: Young/Lacy (Ch) d. Luke/Sealy 8-0; Gaulard/Sites (Ch) d. Harrington/Bailey 8-0; Kemp/Fallon (Ch) d. Gonzalez/Santos 8-1.

EASTERN VIEW 7, RIVERBEND 2

The visiting Cyclones overcame losses at both No. 1 and No. 2 singles to blow by the Bears for a nondistrict victory.

Eastern View has a district match at Courtland on Tuesday.

Singles: Jack Wexler (R) d. Bryce Johnson 8-1; Chase Catullo (R) d. Julius Ferlazzo 8-2; Josh Shrader (EV) d. Charles Long 8-1; Jason Manne (EV) d. Dhruv Bejugam 8-1; Morgan Kidd (EV) d. Nikhil Gupta 8-3; Noah Ferlazzo (EV) d. Joshua Bartlett 8-4.

Doubles: Johnson/Manne (EV) d. Wexler/Bejugam n/a; Ferlazzo/Shrader (EV) d. Catullo/Gavin n/a; Wittwert/Downing (EV) d. Gupta/Long n/a.

GIRLS TENNIS RIVERBEND 9, EASTERN VIEW 0

The host Cyclones were swept by the Bears in a nondistrict tilt.

Eastern View hosts Courtland on Tuesday.

Singles: Kendal Chang (R) d. Miranda McCoy 8-3; Maya Jani (R) d. Elle Castro 8-0; Reilly O’Brien (EV) d. Ainsley Ayers 8-3; Isabella Bustamante-Velez (R) d. Kendall Richtarski 8-0; Paloma Marcus (R) d. Evie Bittle 8-1; Sophia Long (R) d. Taylor Moorman 8-1.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (R) d. McCoy/Castro 8-0; O’Brien/Bustamante-Velez (R) d. Ayers/Richtarski 8-3; Marcus/Long (R) d. Bittle/Moorman 8-2.

