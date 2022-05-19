High school roundup: Sawyers' gem highlights Blue Devils' rout of Eastern View

Mason Sawyers threw a complete-game shutout as the Culpeper baseball team defeated host Eastern View 10-0 in a six-inning Battlefield District contest on Wednesday.

Sawyers allowed just two hits while walking three and striking out 11 Cyclones. He surrendered a one-out single to Dylan McKinney in the bottom of the first and a leadoff single to Taiki Okuda in the third.

The Blue Devils (7-13 overall, 6-8 district) snapped a scoreless tie with a six-run third. Jasper Faulk's three-run triple got them rolling, and Roscoe Croushorn and Nate Amos delivered an RBI single and RBI double, respectively.

Croushorn finished the game 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Amos went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and scored a run. Harry Bradshaw also collected a pair of hits, going 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored.

Culpeper's big third was charged to Eastern View starter Spencer Chilton, who allowed just two earned runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. Chilton struck out two, but was bitten by six walks and two Cyclone errors.

McKinney went 1 for 3 and Okuda was 1 for 1 for Eastern View (1-15, 1-12), which has concluded its season.

Culpeper is awaiting word on its first-round opponent for the Region 3B tournament, which begins March 26. The Blue Devils will likely be the No. 5 seed in the eight-team field.

Culpeper 0 0 6 0 3 1 — 10 8 0

Eastern View 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

MASON SAWYERS and Jasper Faulk. SPENCER CHILTON, Thomas Babich (3), Dylan McKinney (5), Tyler Bolton (5) and Taiki Okuda, Robert Fry.

SOFTBALL

EASTERN VIEW 7, CULPEPER 5

The Cyclones overcame a four-run first by the visiting Blue Devils to close out the regular season with a victory.

Trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the second, Eastern View (9-10, 9-5) plated five runs to take the lead for good. Mackenzie Griffith hit an RBI double, then scored on Gabby Yoder's groundout to pull the Cyclones within 4-3. Hannah Werth followed that with a triple, and she came home on Katie Scott's single to tie it at 4 apiece. Tristen Norris then capped the rally with a two-run home run, putting Eastern View up 6-4.

Norris finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and a run scored, while Scott was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Werth went 2 for 3 and scored twice.

Scott also earned the win on the mound, surrendering five runs on seven hits while walking seven and striking out five.

Three of Scott's walks came in the first, and Culpeper (3-15, 3-10) made her pay for her wildness. Bailey McEvilly and Brooke House sandwiched walks around a single by Shelby Wood, loading the bases with only one out. Susie Ishmael then unloaded them, smacking a grand slam to give the Blue Devils a quick 4-0 advantage.

Ishmael went 2 for 4 with the homer, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, while Wood finished 2 for 4 and scored once.

Eastern View will play in the region tourney, which kicks off next week. Culpeper had one more regular-season contest scheduled for Thursday against James Monroe, but the Blue Devils did not qualify for regionals.

Culpeper 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 5 7 0

Eastern View 1 5 0 0 1 0 X — 7 9 0

HAILEY METZGER and Susie Ishmael. KATIE SCOTT and Kailyn Deal.

BOYS SOCCER

CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 1

Jonas Lohr, Marcus Muntean and Adam Cook scored one goal each to help the Chargers advance to the district championship game with a win over the Cyclones at King George High School on Wednesday night.

Aidan Buhmann and Lohr tallied one assist each for Chancellor (11-3-3), which will play Courtland in the district final Friday night.

Erick Lobo scored the lone goal for Eastern View (7-4-4), and goalkeeper Bryan Healy totaled six saves.

The Cyclones have qualified for next week's regional tournament and are awaiting word on who their opponent will be.

CULPEPER 9, CAROLINE 1

The host Blue Devils wrapped up the regular season with an easy victory over the Cavaliers.

Jason Andrix, Kayden Kalenga and Jack Mahoney scored two goals each for Culpeper (7-7-2), while Bisesh Bhattarai and Cristian Hernandez found the back of the net one time apiece.

The Blue Devils will return to action when they play in the regional tourney on May 26.

GIRLS SOCCER

CULPEPER 4, CAROLINE 0

The visiting Blue Devils blanked the Cavaliers in their season finale.

Britany Llamas, Katie O'Hara, Maria Reyes and Shelby Jones scored goals for Culpeper, which finishes the campaign at 6-9.

