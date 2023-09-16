Wednesday and Thursday were busy for sports in Culpeper County. JV football took the field Wednesday while the girls played in the crosstown rivalry games for volleyball and field hockey.

JV football

Culpeper had their first shutout of the season as they defeated Liberty Wednesday evening 19–0. Grant Soderholm scored on a quarterback sneak at the goal line and Alex Rivas scored on a 10–yard run. Savion Milan had a pick six to seal the victory for the Blue Devils.

Eastern View had a defensive battle with Brooke Point Wednesday night that resulted in 0–0 tie. There is no overtime in JV games. The Cyclones will travel to Caroline on Wednesday.

Volleyball

Both the varsity and JV volleyball teams for Eastern View had a clean sweep against Culpeper Thursday night. Varsity won 3–0 and JV won 2–0 over the Blue Devils.

Field hockey

The Culpeper varsity and JV field hockey earned victories Thursday night in the crosstown rival match up against Eastern View. The JV team won 3–1, with two goals by A’myah Robinson and one by Alyssa Harding. Varsity picked up a 2–0 win after goals by Maggie Lane and Georgia Gibbons.