High school softball preview capsules

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Dena Kappler

Top returnees: Sr. P Grace Shannon, Sr. SS Madison Taylor, S. C Codi Dudley.

Top newcomers: Fr. OF Rylee Chenault.

Outlook: Tayor moves from catcher to shortstop to anchor the Cavaliers’ infield. Shannon has improved her pitching repertoire.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Dave Morgan

Last season: 4–6

Top returnees: Sr. CF Kaitlyn Bestick, Sr. SS/P Regan Bestick, LF Gracie Dent, P/3B Madi-Rae Dillard, 1B/3B Deja Dorsey, RF Lydia Fields, P/1B Megan Rapillo, C Jasey Williams.

Top newcomers: 2B/LF Kendal Smith.

Outlook: The Chargers have plenty of returning talent and position flexibility to contend for the Battlefield District title.

COURTLAND

Coach: Tom Wingert

Last season: 5–7

Top returnees: Jr. U Olivia George, So. C Maile Dickhute, So. 1B Olivia Roudabush, So. P Allison Thrift.

Top newcomers: Fr. Emery Lowe, Fr. Kaitlyn Malie Fr. Brystal Newman.

Outlook: With only one senior on the roster, the Cougars will look for steady improvement.

CULPEPER

Coach: Lindsey Aylor

Top returnees: OF Shelby Wood, P Hailey Metzger.

Outlook: The Blue Devils have a new head coach in Aylor, who takes over for the retired Janice Gillespie. They'll look to show improvement in a new district after struggling in the Northwestern District over the past few seasons.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Lonnie Myers

Last season: 5–5

Top returnees: Sr. IF/OF Tristen Norris, Sr. IF/OF Hannah Werth, Sr. P/IF Katie Scott, Jr. IF Emma Comer.

Top newcomers: So. IF Kailyn Deal, Jr. IF/OF Joran Werth.

Outlook: The Cyclones have some key holes to fill and are looking for pitching consistency behind Scott, a four-year starter.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Tori White

Top returnees: Sr. IF Tori Baker, So. SS Kayla Shepard.

Top newcomers: So. C/3B Alyssa Layton, So. P Ciara Jarman, Fr. 1B ZaMihrah Parker.

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets will rely on their youth as they strive to improve and compete in the district.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Neil Lyburn

Last season: 9–1

Top returnees: Sr. IF Hannah Linder, Sr. OF Brooke Rolocut, Jr. 3B Kendall Morgan, Jr. P/IF Abby Greenwood, Jr. P/1B Haylee Callahan, Jr. C Abigail Clark, So. OF Madison Sobota.

Top newcomers: So. OF/1B Linsey Spillman, Fr. IF Paige Headley, Fr. OF Kyra Hudson.

Outlook: Most of the starters return from a team that went unbeaten in Battlefield District play last season.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Doris Buzzell

Last season: 5–5–1

Top returnees: So. 2B Kate Braden, So. SS Nyla Brown, Sr. CF Danielle Garnett, Jr. 1B Myla Knight.

Top newcomers: Fr. P Canaline Carter, Fr. P Emma Hallman, Fr. P/OF Morgan Maslock.

Outlook: The Knights have some good young talent in the field but will rely on freshman pitchers after veteran Hannah Hall was injured in an automobile accident.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Susan Sharpe

Last season: 10–2

Top returnees: Jr. SS Dara Sharpe, So. 2B Savannah Bragg, Jr. P Emily Gillespie.

Top newcomer: Fr. C Alyssa Hopkins.

Outlook: The Lions barely missed out on regional play last season and have several key players back, including Gillespie, who posted an 0.81 ERA in 2021.

ORANGE

Coach: Neal Ferguson

Last season: 12–1, Region 4B finalists

Top returnees: Sr. 2B Kennon Burnett, Sr. C Reese Rogers, Sr. SS Raniya Bright, Jr. OF/P Haley Martin, So. 1B/C Ja’chelle Mosley, So. P/1B Hannah Hearl, Jr. 3B Macy Fayard.

Top newcomers: Sr. OF/U Jessy Reynolds.

Outlook: With all but one starter returning from a team that fell one game short of the state playoffs, the Hornets have high hopes this spring.