High school softball preview capsules

Outlook: The Cyclones hope to contend for the district title with a nucleus of players that return from their 2019 squad that just missed qualifying for the Region 4B tournament. Des Scott is a Frostburg (Md.) State University commit who was a first-team all-district selection two years ago. She can play all over the diamond, and she'll help anchor the pitching staff alongside Katie Scott. Juniors Norris and Werth were both second-team all-Battlefield picks as freshmen. Moore will be Eastern View's backstop, and she's committed to play collegiately at Ferrum.