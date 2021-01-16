High school sports roundup: Blue Devil boys, girls notch first victories

Chase Smith scored 19 points, Quentin Butler added 14 and Collin McClanahan chipped in 10, propelling the Culpeper boys basketball team to a 55-45 Class 4 Northwestern District win at Kettle Run Friday night.
The victory was the first of the season for the Blue Devils, who are now 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the district. The Cougars fell to 0-2, 0-2.
Culpeper is back in action Tuesday, when it welcomes Fauquier for its home opener.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EASTERN VIEW 63, JAMES MONROE 48
A pair of double-doubles from Terese Greene and Khloe Bowles helped the host Cyclones get the better of the Yellow Jackets in a Battlefield District matchup.
Greene scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Bowles poured in 15 pts and pulled down 19 boards.
Eastern View (2-2 overall, 2-2 district) also got a strong performance off the bench from Kaidence Brown, who just missed a double-double of her own with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Isabel Whitman's 16 points led the Yellow Jackets (0-2, 0-2). Nia Bryant added 11.
The same two squads meet again Tuesday at JM.
CULPEPER 34, KETTLE RUN 32
The host Blue Devils outlasted the Cougars in a Class 4 Northwestern District clash to earn their first win of the year.
Culpeper (1-2, 1-1) visits Fauquier on Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY'S LATE RESULTS
INDOOR TRACK
Culpeper's boys and girls indoor track teams had their way with Chancellor and host Eastern View, sweeping a tri-meet Wednesday afternoon.
On the girls side, the Blue Devils (101) swept every event other than the 500-meter dash and 1000-meter run. Those first-place finishes included Teresa Breckley in the shot put (33-11); Taylor Daniels in the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (30-11.5); Grace Damewood in the long jump (15-1.5); Carley Layden in the 55 hurdles (11.03); Sidnee Addo in the 55 dash (7.92); Elizabeth Stedman in the 1600 run (6:34.19); Kimberly Navarrete-Guerrero in the 300 dash (45.71); Isabella Hardaway in the 3200 run (13:16.15); the 4x800 relay team (11:34.53); the 4x200 relay (2:04.59) and the 4x400 relay (4:23.18).
The second-place Cyclones (17) got victories from Julianne LaRosa in the 500 (1:35.36) and Avril Castro in the 1000 (4:09.95).
Isabella Marulli came in second in the 55 hurdles (11.12) and 300 (46.30), and fourth in the 55 dash (8.31) for the Chargers (9).
For the boys, Culpeper (88) took all but four events. Winners were Will Holland in the shot put (37-7); Jaiden Penn in the high jump (6-0); Dequan Thompson in the long jump (19-0.5); Tripp Beaver in the triple jump (41-7.5); Jonah Woodward in the 55 hurdles (8.96); Cole Rozwadowski in the 500 (1:13.94); Sydney Aggrey in the 300 (38.22); the 4x800 relay team (10:08.22); the 4x200 relay team (1:45.76) and the 4x400 relay team (4:23.18).
Eastern View (22) picked up victories from Ashton King in the 55 dash (6.57), Mack Luckinbill in the 1600 (5:05.83) and Max Clements in the 3200 (12:31.39).
Chancellor (18) was paced by Keegan O'Gorman's first-place finish in the 1000 (3:24.29) and second-place efforts by Alexander Blair in the 1000 (3:30.60) and Ryan Kwon in the 1600 (5:23.48).
The Blue Devils are scheduled to face Fauquier and Kettle Run in a Northwestern District tilt on Wednesday. The Cyclones will host Battlefield District foe Courtland Thursday.