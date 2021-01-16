High school sports roundup: Blue Devil boys, girls notch first victories

The host Blue Devils outlasted the Cougars in a Class 4 Northwestern District clash to earn their first win of the year.

Culpeper (1-2, 1-1) visits Fauquier on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE RESULTS

INDOOR TRACK

Culpeper's boys and girls indoor track teams had their way with Chancellor and host Eastern View, sweeping a tri-meet Wednesday afternoon.

On the girls side, the Blue Devils (101) swept every event other than the 500-meter dash and 1000-meter run. Those first-place finishes included Teresa Breckley in the shot put (33-11); Taylor Daniels in the high jump (4-6) and triple jump (30-11.5); Grace Damewood in the long jump (15-1.5); Carley Layden in the 55 hurdles (11.03); Sidnee Addo in the 55 dash (7.92); Elizabeth Stedman in the 1600 run (6:34.19); Kimberly Navarrete-Guerrero in the 300 dash (45.71); Isabella Hardaway in the 3200 run (13:16.15); the 4x800 relay team (11:34.53); the 4x200 relay (2:04.59) and the 4x400 relay (4:23.18).

The second-place Cyclones (17) got victories from Julianne LaRosa in the 500 (1:35.36) and Avril Castro in the 1000 (4:09.95).