High school sports roundup: Blue Devils come undone in loss to Cougars

The Culpeper baseball team fell behind early in a 9-0 loss at Kettle Run Tuesday night.
The Cougars (4-0 overall, 4-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Colin Palmer and a sacrifice fly from Chase Rogers.
Kettle Run extended its lead to 7-0 thanks to a five-run fourth. Palmer smacked an RBI double to get the ball rolling, Harrison Yergey followed with a two-run single, Trey Western worked a run-scoring walk and Dan Despanet capped the frame with an RBI single.
Despanet, who finished the game 3 for 4, added another RBI single in the sixth, while Yergey delivered an RBI groundout in the seventh.
All that offense was more than enough for Palmer, who fired a complete-game shutout on the mound to go along with his 2-for-3 effort at the plate. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.
Thomas Timberlake paced the Blue Devils (3-3, 2-3), going 2 for 3. Jasper Faulk, Harry Bradshaw, Nick Anderson and Caleb Kitis all added one hit each.
Dillan Vick took the loss for Culpeper, logging two innings of work and surrendering two unearned runs on three hits. Mason Sawyers followed him, giving up five runs on three hits while walking four and striking out a pair. Faulk went the final three frames, yielding two runs on two hits with four walks and a strikeout.
The Blue Devils are back in action Friday when they host Fauquier.
SOFTBALLKETTLE RUN 10,
CULPEPER 0
The host Cougars pushed across eight runs in the third inning on their way to a dominating five-inning victory over the Blue Devils.
Hayley Sandler’s bases-clearing single was the big blow in the third for Kettle Run (3-0, 3-0). Emory Shorts also smacked a two-run double in the frame, and Kailey Frazier added a two-RBI single.
Frazier and Ashley Hume both finished the contest 2 for 2 with a run scored to fuel the Cougars’ 10-hit attack, while Jillian Brunton and Delaney Hail hit back-to-back solo home runs in the second.
Kylie Wilkerson went the distance for Kettle Run, surrendering just a hit and a walk to go along with 11 strikeouts.
Brooke House’s first-inning single was the only hit for Culpeper (1-5, 1-4).
GIRLS SOCCERKETTLE RUN 2,
CULPEPER 1
Despite a goal from Amber Fairfax, the Blue Devils came up short against the visiting Cougars.
Culpeper will travel to Fauquier on Friday.
MONDAY’S LATE RESULTS
GIRLS LACROSSECULPEPER 19,
BRENTSVILLE 16
Faith Moore scored 10 goals and dished out five assists in the host Blue Devils’ nondistrict victory over the Tigers.
Ashtyn Pfeiff added five goals for Culpeper (4-0), and Emily Evans and Tatum Deane tallied two apiece.
The Blue Devils return to district play with a road matchup at Fauquier on Monday.
540/848-4530