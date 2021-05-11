High school sports roundup: Blue Devils come undone in loss to Cougars

The Culpeper baseball team fell behind early in a 9-0 loss at Kettle Run Tuesday night.

The Cougars (4-0 overall, 4-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Colin Palmer and a sacrifice fly from Chase Rogers.

Kettle Run extended its lead to 7-0 thanks to a five-run fourth. Palmer smacked an RBI double to get the ball rolling, Harrison Yergey followed with a two-run single, Trey Western worked a run-scoring walk and Dan Despanet capped the frame with an RBI single.

Despanet, who finished the game 3 for 4, added another RBI single in the sixth, while Yergey delivered an RBI groundout in the seventh.

All that offense was more than enough for Palmer, who fired a complete-game shutout on the mound to go along with his 2-for-3 effort at the plate. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Thomas Timberlake paced the Blue Devils (3-3, 2-3), going 2 for 3. Jasper Faulk, Harry Bradshaw, Nick Anderson and Caleb Kitis all added one hit each.