High school sports roundup: Blue Devils, Cyclones earn field hockey wins

Maddie Smoot scored two goals, and Mia Pacheco, Faith Moore and Emily Evans added one apiece as the Culpeper field hockey team defeated visiting Fauquier 5-1 in a Class 4 Northwestern District showdown on Tuesday night.

Pacheco and Smoot each found the back of the cage in the first quarter to stake the Blue Devils (2-6 overall, 2-3 district) to a 2-0 lead. The score remained the same until Smoot’s tally made it 3-0 midway through the third period.

Moore and Evans got into the act late in the game, scoring their goals just 25 seconds apart to slam the door shut on the Falcons.

“Everyone played fantastically,” Culpeper head coach Careen Angel said. “They were all hungry for another win and never took their foot off the gas.”

The Blue Devils return to action when they visit George Mason Thursday evening.

EASTERN VIEW 8, KING GEORGE 0

Mia Hutchinson racked up four goals in the Cyclones’ rout of the homestanding Foxes in a Battlefield District clash on Tuesday afternoon.

Eastern View (5-0 overall, 1-0 district) also got two goals each from Abby Shrader and Abby Schadly, while Maddie Brennan chipped in one of her own.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}