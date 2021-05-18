High school sports roundup: Blue Devils get the better of Eagles

Amber Fairfax scored five goals to lead the Culpeper girls soccer team to a 7-3 victory over visiting Liberty-Bealeton in Class 4 Northwestern District action Tuesday night.

Fairfax found the back of the net twice in the first half, staking Culpeper to a 4-1 halftime lead. She continued her scoring barrage with a second-half hat trick.

Fellow senior Cejay Morgan also scored for the Blue Devils.

Culpeper is back in action on Friday, when it travels to Millbrook.

SOFTBALLLIBERTY 14,

CULPEPER 3

The host Eagles exploded for five runs in the fourth inning on their way to a five-inning victory over the Blue Devils.

Freshman third baseman Brooke House accounted for all of Culpeper’s runs, going 2 for 3 and smacking a pair of home runs. Fellow freshman Susan Ishmael also finished 2 for 3.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Veronica Nickerson was a star both on the mound and at the plate for Liberty. She pitched a complete-game, scattering five hits while striking out seven and walking one. Offensively, she went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and four RBIs.