High school sports roundup: Blue Devils get the better of Eagles

Amber Fairfax scored five goals to lead the Culpeper girls soccer team to a 7-3 victory over visiting Liberty-Bealeton in Class 4 Northwestern District action Tuesday night.
Fairfax found the back of the net twice in the first half, staking Culpeper to a 4-1 halftime lead. She continued her scoring barrage with a second-half hat trick.
Fellow senior Cejay Morgan also scored for the Blue Devils.
Culpeper is back in action on Friday, when it travels to Millbrook.
SOFTBALLLIBERTY 14,
CULPEPER 3
The host Eagles exploded for five runs in the fourth inning on their way to a five-inning victory over the Blue Devils.
Freshman third baseman Brooke House accounted for all of Culpeper’s runs, going 2 for 3 and smacking a pair of home runs. Fellow freshman Susan Ishmael also finished 2 for 3.
Senior Veronica Nickerson was a star both on the mound and at the plate for Liberty. She pitched a complete-game, scattering five hits while striking out seven and walking one. Offensively, she went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and four RBIs.
Taylor Smith, Rileigh Greer and Lauren Leatherman all contributed 2-for-4 efforts for the Eagles, with Leatherman driving in two runs and Smith and Greer knocking in one each.
Culpeper (1-7 overall, 1-6 district) will welcome Millbrook on Friday.
MONDAY’S LATE RESULTS
GIRLS LACROSSEEASTERN VIEW 15,
BRENTSVILLE 7
Avery Stanley and Miller Haught tallied five goals apiece to buoy the Cyclones to a road victory over the Tigers Monday evening.
Ani Page added two goals for Eastern View, while Abby Shrader, Madeline Freeman and Savanna Veazey contributed one each.
The Cyclones host Liberty on Thursday.