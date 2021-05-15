High school sports roundup: Blue Devils push Falcons to the brink

The Culpeper baseball team took a 3-2 lead into the seventh inning but couldn't hold on in a 6-3 loss to visiting Fauquier Friday night.

An RBI triple by Blake Bailey and a sacrifice fly by Nick Anderson pulled the Blue Devils (3-4 overall, 2-4 Class 4 Northwestern District) even with the Falcons (4-2, 4-1) at 2-all in the second. Mason Sawyers then scored on an error in the sixth, setting Culpeper up for the potential upset.

The Blue Devils' seventh-inning problems began when Fauquier's Ethan Hall led off with a single and then came around to score on an error by Sawyers at second base. Two more runs would cross the plate courtesy of a fielder's choice and a wild pitch.

The Falcons plated their first two runs of the evening on Braedy Peck's first-inning sacrifice fly and Evan Hamilton's solo home run to right field in the second.

Fauquier's early runs were the only blemishes on Culpeper starter Kyle McMeans' outing. The senior right-hander scattered four hits and two walks over four innings of work, striking out four along the way.

Dominic Pancione was charged with allowing the Falcons' final four runs, although only one of them was earned. He logged three innings, allowing a pair of hits, walking four and striking out four.