High school sports roundup: Blue Devils' season ends at the hands of Falcons

The Culpeper County High School baseball team couldn't quite pull off the same feat just four days apart.
The Blue Devils struggled both on the mound and at the plate, losing 6-1 to host Fauquier in the quarterfinals of the Northwestern District tournament Tuesday night.
Culpeper, which defeated Fauquier 13-3 on the same field last Friday, ends its season at 6-7.
The Falcons (6-6) were able to take control of the game in the middle innings courtesy of a pair of big hits by Grayson Kramer.
Kramer's two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the third gave Fauquier a 3-1 lead. In the fifth, he laced a two-RBI single to right that extended the Falcons' advantage to 5-1.
The junior catcher finished the contest 2 for 3. Classmate John Bynaker, Fauquier's center fielder and leadoff hitter, also went 2 for 3 and scored a pair of runs.
That was more than enough offense for Falcons starter Damen Tapscott. The junior pitched a complete game, holding the Blue Devils to just five hits while striking out four and walking one. The lone run he allowed was unearned, as Culpeper's Thomas Timberlake scored on a passed ball in the first inning.
Seniors Dominic Pancione, Nick Anderson and Caleb Kitis recorded one hit each for the Blue Devils in their final high school game. Juniors Harry Bradshaw and Mason Sawyers also contributed one hit apiece.
Culpeper's Kyle McMeans allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits over five innings of work. The senior walked two and struck out five.
Pancione relieved McMeans and yielded an unearned run on a pair of hits while issuing a walk during his inning on the mound.
CULPEPER 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 2
FAUQUIER 1 0 2 0 2 1 X — 6 7 1
KYLE MCMEANS, Dominic Pancione (6) and Chad McClanahan. DAMEN TAPSCOTT and Grayson Kramer.
CHANCELLOR 13, EASTERN VIEW 3
The visiting Cyclones fell behind early and couldn't recover in a five-inning Battlefield District loss to the Chargers.
Shortstop Will Earnesty went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Chancellor (6-3), which won its third straight following a two-game losing streak. Left fielder James Adams was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while designated hitter Kai Crockett smacked a two-run home run.
An RBI double by catcher Austin Carlisle capped a three-run first inning for the Chargers and sealed the fate for Eastern View starter Spencer Chilton, who lasted just an inning. Carlisle's hit was the only one Chilton allowed, but he walked four batters—three of whom scored.
Chancellor's Trevin Edwards went the distance on the mound, yielding two earned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out seven.
Senior Kelly Hackley paced the Cyclones (3-6), going 2 for 2 with an RBI double and a run scored. Junior Robert Fry added an RBI groundout.
Eastern View returns to action with a game at first-place Courtland on Friday.
EASTERN VIEW 0 0 0 2 1 X X —3 3 1
CHANCELLOR 3 0 4 6 X X X — 13 8 1
SPENCER CHILTON, Kelly Hackley (2), Xavier Carr and Dylan McKinney. TREVIN EDWARDS and Austin Carlisle
BOYS SOCCER
CULPEPER 3, LIBERTY 1
The Blue Devils upset the host Eagles in the Northwestern District quarterfinals in Bealeton.
Jason Andrix, Jack Spencer and Mike Hillin all scored goals for Culpeper, which will play in the district semifinals Thursday night against an opponent that's yet to be determined.
