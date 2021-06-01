High school sports roundup: Blue Devils' season ends at the hands of Falcons

The Culpeper County High School baseball team couldn't quite pull off the same feat just four days apart.

The Blue Devils struggled both on the mound and at the plate, losing 6-1 to host Fauquier in the quarterfinals of the Northwestern District tournament Tuesday night.

Culpeper, which defeated Fauquier 13-3 on the same field last Friday, ends its season at 6-7.

The Falcons (6-6) were able to take control of the game in the middle innings courtesy of a pair of big hits by Grayson Kramer.

Kramer's two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the third gave Fauquier a 3-1 lead. In the fifth, he laced a two-RBI single to right that extended the Falcons' advantage to 5-1.

The junior catcher finished the contest 2 for 3. Classmate John Bynaker, Fauquier's center fielder and leadoff hitter, also went 2 for 3 and scored a pair of runs.

That was more than enough offense for Falcons starter Damen Tapscott. The junior pitched a complete game, holding the Blue Devils to just five hits while striking out four and walking one. The lone run he allowed was unearned, as Culpeper's Thomas Timberlake scored on a passed ball in the first inning.