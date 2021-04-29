High school sports roundup: Blue Devils tame Cougars in season opener

The Culpeper baseball team started its season off on a high note Wednesday night, thumping visiting Warren County 13-3 in a matchup that was shortened to five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Senior Nick Anderson paced the Blue Devils’ offensive attack, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs and scoring a run. Junior Jasper Faulk went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while classmate Harry Bradshaw was 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored a pair of runs.

Culpeper will return to action today when it welcomes Kettle Run to town for its Class 4 Northwestern District opener.

BOYS LACROSSECULPEPER 12,

EASTERN VIEW 11

The visiting Blue Devils outlasted their crosstown rivals in the season opener for both squads on Thursday night.

Jacob Roman and Brandon Bonfadini scored four goals apiece for Culpeper, while Colby Charlton contributed two and Jacob Mills and Reece Reynolds registered one each.

Goalie Joseph Checklick made a pair of big saves while the Blue Devils were playing shorthanded late in the game to help preserve the victory.

