High school sports roundup: Blue Devils tame Cougars in season opener

The Culpeper baseball team started its season off on a high note Wednesday night, thumping visiting Warren County 13-3 in a matchup that was shortened to five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Senior Nick Anderson paced the Blue Devils’ offensive attack, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs and scoring a run. Junior Jasper Faulk went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while classmate Harry Bradshaw was 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Culpeper will return to action today when it welcomes Kettle Run to town for its Class 4 Northwestern District opener.
BOYS LACROSSECULPEPER 12,
EASTERN VIEW 11
The visiting Blue Devils outlasted their crosstown rivals in the season opener for both squads on Thursday night.
Jacob Roman and Brandon Bonfadini scored four goals apiece for Culpeper, while Colby Charlton contributed two and Jacob Mills and Reece Reynolds registered one each.
Goalie Joseph Checklick made a pair of big saves while the Blue Devils were playing shorthanded late in the game to help preserve the victory.
Greg Bradley led the Cyclones with team highs of three goals and four assists. Caleb Douglas added two goals and two assists, while D’Artagnan Sherbeyn found the back of the net once and dished out a pair of assists.
Connor Weeks, Adam Dodson, Donovan Elliott, Derrick Brown and Gavin Young all chipped in one goal apiece for the Cyclones.
Culpeper returns to the field with a contest against Liberty-Bealeton next Wednesday, while Eastern View visits Kettle Run on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSEEASTERN VIEW 19,
CULPEPER 10
The Cyclones dominated the host Blue Devils in another season opener played Thursday evening.
The bulk of Eastern View’s offense was provided by Avery Stanley and Miller Haught, who scored seven goals each. Stanley also handed out a pair of assists and Haught contributed one of her own.
Olivia Haught and Madeline Freeman added two goals apiece, while Freeman also registered an assist. Ani Page scored once and tallied a pair of assists as well.
The Cyclones will host Kettle Run next Thursday. Culpeper travels to Liberty-Bealeton tonight.
