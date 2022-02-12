 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup: Blue Devils win season finale against Chargers

Zach Eckard poured in 22 points as the Culpeper boys basketball team coasted past Chancellor in its regular-season finale on Friday night.

Eckard drained six 3-pointers for the Blue Devils (7-13 overall, 6-6 district), who now await their seeding for next week’s Region 3B tournament.

Collin McClanahan added 15 points and Nate Amos finished with 10 for Culpeper.

Chancellor (2-18, 2-11) was led by Zach Anderson, who made six 3s and finished with 20 points. Aaron Dabney chipped in 14 points.

Culpeper 23 11 11 18—63

Chancellor 8 13 12 19—52

Culpeper (7-13, 6-6): Nate Amos 10, Colin McClanahan 15, Zach Eckard 22, Quinton Butler 8, Jayden Johnson 8. Totals: 21 13-23 63.

Chancellor (2-18, 2-11): Aaron Dabney 14, Javonte Mickens 3, Jordan Nickerson 5, Seth Hunter 4, Camden Dodson 6, Zach Anderson 20. Totals: 20 6-9 52.

3-pointers: Culpeper 8 (Amos, McClanahan, Eckard 6). Chancellor 6 (Anderson 6).

SWIMMING

REGION 4B MEETChancellor High School sophomore Kyle Peck won two events at Friday’s Region 4B swimming championships at Swim RVA in Richmond.

Peck claimed the boys’ 100-yard butterfly (48.91) and 100 backstroke (49.36), earning All-America honors in each event.

Courtland’s boys claimed two relay titles, with Nate Puchalski, Alex Storen and Tristan Loesche contributing to first-place finishes in the 200 medley (1:38.84) and 200 freestyle (1:29.21).

Monacan swept the team titles. King George’s girls finished second and Courtland’s boys third.

The VHSL Class 4 state meet will be held Feb. 18 at the same site.

Following are Friday’s event winners and local swimmers who finished in the top eight:

BOYS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Monacan 329; 2. Atlee 274; 3. Courtland 247; 5. King George 193; 9. Chancellor 94; 10. Spotsylvania 91; 13. Eastern View 9.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Courtland (Nate Puchalski, Alex Storen, Walker Berndt, Tristan Loesche) 1:38.84; 6. King George 1:43.13; 8. Spotsylvania 1:56.56.

200 freestyle: 1. Hayden Bartz (Patrick Henry-Ashland) 1:46.73.

200 individual medley: 1. Brock Rempe (Atlee) 1:58.36; 5. Garrett Peck (Ch)2:03.20; 6. A.J. Green (KG) 2:05.55; 8, Malachi Caballero (KG) 2:08.63.

50 free: 1. Tyler Caten (Atlee) 21.83; 3. Loesche (Ct) 22.41.

100 butterfly: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 48.91; 7. Kristian Henderson (KG) 56.10.

100 free: 1. Ryan Hufford (Mon) 47.11; 4. Loesche (Ct) 48.39; 6. Lukas Miller (Ct) 50.54.

500 free: 1. Nathaniel Eliason (Hanover) 4:47.55; 3. Green (KG) 5:05.96.

200 free relay: 1. Courtland (Puchalski, Storen, Miller, Loesche) 1:29.21; 6. Chancellor 1:33.15; 7. King George 1:33.55.

100 backstroke: 1. K. Peck (Ch) 49.36; 4. Caleb Dawson (Sp) 56.82; 8. Colton White (KG) 1:01.77.

100 breaststroke: 1. Rempe (Atlee) 56.81; 2. Caballero (KG) 1:01.30; 4. Storen (Ct) 1:03.64; 5. G. Peck (Ch) 1:05.13; 7. Jackson Hunter (Ct) 1:05.59.

400 free relay: 1. Hanover 3:19.65; 4. Courtland 3:33.95; 6. King George 3:47.09; 7. Spotsylvania 3:49.46.

GIRLS’ MEET

Team scores: 1. Monacan 502; 2. King George 259; 4. Courtland 227; 9. Chancellor 87; 10. Eastern View 43; 11. Spotsylvania 36.

200 medley relay: 1. Monacan 1:45.35; 4. Courtland 1:55.05; 6. King George 1:57.47; 8. Chancellor 2:02.74.

200 free: 1. Shannon Dillman (Mon) 1:54.73; 6. Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:02.42.

200 IM: 1. Amanda Barnard (PH) 2:04.97; 6. Ciara Graves (KG) 2:13.70; 7. Tessa Campbell (Ct) 2:15.00; 8. Emma Green (KG) 2:21.21.

50 free: 1. Reagan Canada (Mon) 24.58; 5. Sarah Green (KG) 25.18; 6. Marie Han (KG) 26.08.

100 fly: 1. Carleigh Dillman (Mon) 56.25; 3. Asher Joseph (Ct) 58.53; 5. Graves (KG) 59.62.

100 free: 1. Canada (Mon) 53.31; 2. Joseph (Ct) 53.86; 5. Wedding (KG) 56.36.

500 free: 1. Barnard (PH) 5:00.28.

200 free relay: 1. Monacan 1:40.71; 3. King George 1:43.52; 6. Courtland 1:48.47; 7. Chancellor 1:50.51.

100 back: Molly Ivie (Atlee) 57.63; 5. Green (KG) 1:02.42.

100 breast: 1. Rachael Brown (Mon) 1:04.34; 2. Campbell (Ct) 1:08.48; 3. Green (Ct) 1:10.42; 4. E. Wardman (KG) 1:10.75; 5. Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:10.99.

400 free relay: 1. Monacan 3:40.35; 2. King George 3:44.56; 3. Courtland 3:51.10; 8. Spotsylvania 4:42.86.

