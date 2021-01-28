 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Blue Devils win second in a row
Chase Smith and Quentin Butler scored 20 points each, and the Culpeper boys basketball team topped visiting Kettle Run 62-52 in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (4-3 overall, 4-1 district) also got nine points from Nathan Amos.  The win kept them just a game behind unbeaten Handley in the district standings.

Culpeper returns to action with another district showdown at Fauquier Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHANCELLOR 71, EASTERN VIEW 54 

Strong offensive outputs from M’laya Ainsworth, Desirae Ashton and Kendall Scott led the Chargers to a Battlefield District victory over the visiting Cyclones on Wednesday night.

Ainsworth contributed 22 points and seven steals for Chancellor (7-2, 7-1), while Ashton and Scott scored 18 and 16, respectively.

Terese Greene scored 20 points for Eastern View (4-4, 3-4), including 10 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Chargers built a 38-24 halftime lead and never looked back.

Chancellor will try to avenge its only district loss so far this season when it travels to King George Friday.  Eastern View will look to bounce back when it visits Courtland on the same night.

Eastern View      11   13   17   13      54
Chancellor    22   16   15   18      71
Eastern View (4-4, 3-4): Terese Greene 20, Saniya Brown 0, McKenna Warren 11, Kaidence Brown 4, Dakota Barlow 0, Christa Brown 6, Khloe Bowles 7, Faith Tingler 4, Savanna Veazey 0, Diamond Windbush 0, Hailey Damer 2. Totals: 18 15-21 54.
Chancellor (7-2, 7-1): Enaya Melchoir 0, Desirae Ashton 18, T’Laya Johnson 2, Kendall Scott 16, Kayla Mattey 0, M’laya Ainsworth 22, Kailana Reed 13, Emily Reich 0. Totals: 26 10-11 71.
3-Pointers: Eastern View 3 (Terese Greene 2, Christa Brown 1). Chancellor 9 (Kendall Scott 3, M’laya Ainsworth 3, Kailana Reed 3).
