High school sports roundup: Blue Devils win second in a row

Chase Smith and Quentin Butler scored 20 points each, and the Culpeper boys basketball team topped visiting Kettle Run 62-52 in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (4-3 overall, 4-1 district) also got nine points from Nathan Amos. The win kept them just a game behind unbeaten Handley in the district standings.

Culpeper returns to action with another district showdown at Fauquier Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHANCELLOR 71, EASTERN VIEW 54

Strong offensive outputs from M’laya Ainsworth, Desirae Ashton and Kendall Scott led the Chargers to a Battlefield District victory over the visiting Cyclones on Wednesday night.

Ainsworth contributed 22 points and seven steals for Chancellor (7-2, 7-1), while Ashton and Scott scored 18 and 16, respectively.

Terese Greene scored 20 points for Eastern View (4-4, 3-4), including 10 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Chargers built a 38-24 halftime lead and never looked back.