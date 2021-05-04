High school sports roundup: Culpeper teams struggle against Sherando

Despite 20 saves from goalie Mya Torres, the Culpeper girls soccer team fell 6-0 to visiting Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District matchup on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils are back in action Friday when they welcome Handley to Broman Field for another district showdown.
JV score: Culpeper 8-0.
BASEBALLSHERANDO 8, CULPEPER 2
The Warriors picked up a victory on the diamond over the host Blue Devils.
Culpeper (1-2 overall, 0-2 district) hosts Liberty-Bealeton in its next district game this evening.
SOFTBALLSHERANDO 13, CULPEPER 6
The Warriors earned a road win over the Blue Devils.
Culpeper hosts Liberty tonight.
MONDAY’S LATE RESULTS
BASEBALL KETTLE RUN 5, CULPEPER 3
The homestanding Blue Devils couldn’t quite get over the hump in Monday night’s district opener with the Cougars.
GIRLS LACROSSECULPEPER 14, LIBERTY 8
Faith Moore scored seven goals and handed out five assists as the visiting Blue Devils nearly doubled up the Eagles.
Moore’s effort was complemented by Ashtyn Pfeiff, who found the back of the net four times herself. Rachel Dillon, Emily Evans and Joy Ramsey also chipped in one score apiece.
Culpeper is back at home Thursday when it hosts Handley.
JV score: Culpeper 15-0.
GIRLS SOCCER CULPEPER 2, KETTLE RUN 1
Sophomore Autumn Fairfax tallied both of the Blue Devils’ goals in their victory over the host Cougars.
JV score: Kettle Run 2-1.
SOFTBALLKETTLE RUN 9, CULPEPER 2
The visiting Cougars were too much for the Blue Devils in both squads’ district opener.
