High school sports roundup: Culpeper teams struggle against Sherando

Despite 20 saves from goalie Mya Torres, the Culpeper girls soccer team fell 6-0 to visiting Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District matchup on Tuesday night.

The Blue Devils are back in action Friday when they welcome Handley to Broman Field for another district showdown.

JV score: Culpeper 8-0.

BASEBALLSHERANDO 8, CULPEPER 2

The Warriors picked up a victory on the diamond over the host Blue Devils.

Culpeper (1-2 overall, 0-2 district) hosts Liberty-Bealeton in its next district game this evening.

SOFTBALLSHERANDO 13, CULPEPER 6

The Warriors earned a road win over the Blue Devils.

Culpeper hosts Liberty tonight.

MONDAY’S LATE RESULTS

BASEBALL KETTLE RUN 5, CULPEPER 3

The homestanding Blue Devils couldn’t quite get over the hump in Monday night’s district opener with the Cougars.

GIRLS LACROSSECULPEPER 14, LIBERTY 8