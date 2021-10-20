High school sports roundup: Culpeper tops Eastern View in field hockey; Cyclones cheer wins district

Gracie Warmack and Kortney Pillow each scored goals, and the Culpeper County field hockey team blanked host Eastern View 2-0 in the regular-season finale for both squads on Tuesday afternoon.
Warmack got the Blue Devils (9-7 overall, 7-7 Battlefield District) on the board when she scored at the 10:31 mark of the second period. Pillow's tally followed with 6:49 remaining in the third stanza.
"It was a great game by everyone," Culpeper head coach Careen Angel said. "We were dealing with some injuries, so several of the girls played different positions than usual. They all had to dig deep to play the whole game, and I couldn't have asked for anything more from them."
The Cyclones (7-7, 5-6) dropped six of their final nine games after a 4-1 start.
"We didn't come out with the intensity that we normally do against them," Eastern View head coach Liz Schumacher said. "We have to work on the holes in our game and come out fresh next time."
Both teams now await word on who their respective regional tournament opponents will be. Regionals begin next week.
CYCLONES CHEER WINS DISTRICT
The Eastern View cheerleading squad claimed its fourth straight district title at Tuesday's Battlefield District championships at Caroline High School.
The Cyclones' roster is comprised of seniors Brooklynn Bragg, Madeline Freeman, Melina Hufen, Anna Labrie, Marissa LaVenuta, Kya Peaks and Faith Sherbeyn; juniors Kaylee Keene, Marrin O'Neal and Destiny Taylor; and sophomores Hannah Bragg, Dinaysha Holmes and Cora Lewis. They are coached by Melissa Summerscales.
Eastern View will compete for its second regional title when it participates in the Region 4B championships at Hanover High on Saturday. The Cyclones previously won the competition in 2019 and also finished as the runner-ups in 2018 and 2020.