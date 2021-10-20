High school sports roundup: Culpeper tops Eastern View in field hockey; Cyclones cheer wins district

Gracie Warmack and Kortney Pillow each scored goals, and the Culpeper County field hockey team blanked host Eastern View 2-0 in the regular-season finale for both squads on Tuesday afternoon.

Warmack got the Blue Devils (9-7 overall, 7-7 Battlefield District) on the board when she scored at the 10:31 mark of the second period. Pillow's tally followed with 6:49 remaining in the third stanza.

"It was a great game by everyone," Culpeper head coach Careen Angel said. "We were dealing with some injuries, so several of the girls played different positions than usual. They all had to dig deep to play the whole game, and I couldn't have asked for anything more from them."

The Cyclones (7-7, 5-6) dropped six of their final nine games after a 4-1 start.

"We didn't come out with the intensity that we normally do against them," Eastern View head coach Liz Schumacher said. "We have to work on the holes in our game and come out fresh next time."

Both teams now await word on who their respective regional tournament opponents will be. Regionals begin next week.

