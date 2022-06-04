 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup: Culpeper's Breckley wins state discus title

VHSL logo (copy)

Culpeper sophomore Theresa Breckley won the girls discus title at the VHSL Class 3 state championships, which were held Friday and Saturday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

It's the first state title for Breckley, whose throw of 107-4 was more than a foot farther than the next closest competitor, William Byrd's Mya Rosser (106-2).

Fellow Blue Devils Taylor Daniels (103-9) and Jayla Ford (97-8) finished third and seventh, respectively, in the event.

Culpeper senior Kimberly Navarrete Guerrero finished ninth in the triple jump (34-2.5).

On the boys side, senior Dequan Thompson placed second in the long jump (22-8.25) and sixth in the triple jump (44-3.25) for the Blue Devils.

Caroline's Jaidyn Ferguson placed fourth in the girls triple jump (36-3.5). The Cavaliers were seventh in the boys 3,200 relay (8:36.54).

In the Class 4 meet held concurrently at Liberty, Eastern View's Summer Gee was 12th in the girls shot put (29-7) and Brayden Walker placed 12th in the boys shot put (42-11.5).

Louisa's Dezmajia Carter placed fourth in the girls triple jump (35-6). Courtland's Christian Taylor tied for fifth in the boys high jump (6-1), while Mekaiyla Baker was seventh in the girls discus (104-8), and the Cougars' Josiah Hrcka was eighth in the boys shot put (44-8).

