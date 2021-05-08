High school sports roundup: Cyclones blow away Chargers to earn first win

Homestanding Eastern View tallied eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cap a 12-1 Battlefield District softball victory over Chancellor on Friday evening.
With the Cyclones up 4-1, third baseman Macey Moore led off with a solo home run to center field. Jocelyn Perry, Tristan Norris, Des Scott, Katie Scott and Emma Comer all added RBI singles, and Hannah Werth blasted an RBI double during the scoring deluge.
Werth, Katie Scott and Norris each went 2 for 3 on the night, with Norris driving in two runs and Werth and Scott one apiece. Des Scott finished 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Rylee Brown was 1 for 1 with a homer, two RBIs, a pair of walks and three runs scored.
Katie Scott went the distance on the mound for Eastern View (1-2 overall, 1-1 district), surrendering just four hits while walking three and striking out one over her five innings of work.
The Chargers (0-3, 0-3) were paced by Megan Rapillo’s 2-for-3 performance at the plate, which included a double and an RBI. Rapillo also started the game on the mound, tossing 3 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.
Regan Bestick relieved Rapillo and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits while walking one and recording two outs.
The Cyclones are back in action with a home matchup against Courtland Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCERCULPEPER 1,
HANDLEY 1
The Blue Devils and Judges played to a 1-all deadlock in a Class 4 Northwestern District affair played in Winchester.
Culpeper will welcome Kettle Run on Tuesday evening.
GIRLS SOCCERHANDLEY 3,
CULPEPER 0
Goalie Mya Torres recorded 10 saves in the Blue Devils’ loss to visiting Handley.
Culpeper will host Kettle Run Tuesday night.
JV score: Culpeper 1-0.
THURSDAY’S LATE RESULTS
BASEBALLCHANCELLOR 12,
EASTERN VIEW 3
Kelly Hackley went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, but it wasn’t enough in the host Cyclones’ Battlefield District loss to the Chargers.
Hackley and third baseman Robert Fry each drove in runs to pull Eastern View (1-2 overall, 1-2 district) within 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, but Chancellor (2-0, 2-0) responded with seven runs in the top of the seventh to slam the door shut.
Trevin Edwards’ two-run single off Cyclones reliever Garrett Robson was one of the highlights of the Chargers’ big inning. Edwards finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored at the plate and also pitched 6 2/3 innings to pick up the victory on the mound. The senior right-hander allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits while walking none and striking out 10.
Shortstop Will Earnesty was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored for Chancellor, while first baseman Kai Crockett turned in a 2-for-5 performance with two RBIs and a run scored.
Left fielder Logan Joines added a solo home run for the Chargers in the fourth.
Hackley started for Eastern View, yielding five runs (three earned) on five hits while tallying seven strikeouts over five innings. Spencer Chilton relieved him and gave up five runs (two earned) on a pair of hits while walking two and striking out two over an inning plus. Robson followed, surrendering a pair of runs on two hits with a walk over an inning of work.
The Cyclones will host Courtland on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSECULPEPER 18,
HANDLEY 7
Faith Moore recorded six goals and four assists in the Blue Devils’ runaway victory over the Judges.
Ashtyn Pfeiff found the back of the net five times to complement Moore’s effort, and Emily Evans and Joy Ramsey each scored twice.
Rachel Dillon, Lilly Cooper and Maddy Smoot also scored one goal apiece for Culpeper, which will welcome Brentsville for a nondistrict tilt Monday night.
