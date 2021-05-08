High school sports roundup: Cyclones blow away Chargers to earn first win

Homestanding Eastern View tallied eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cap a 12-1 Battlefield District softball victory over Chancellor on Friday evening.

With the Cyclones up 4-1, third baseman Macey Moore led off with a solo home run to center field. Jocelyn Perry, Tristan Norris, Des Scott, Katie Scott and Emma Comer all added RBI singles, and Hannah Werth blasted an RBI double during the scoring deluge.

Werth, Katie Scott and Norris each went 2 for 3 on the night, with Norris driving in two runs and Werth and Scott one apiece. Des Scott finished 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Rylee Brown was 1 for 1 with a homer, two RBIs, a pair of walks and three runs scored.

Katie Scott went the distance on the mound for Eastern View (1-2 overall, 1-1 district), surrendering just four hits while walking three and striking out one over her five innings of work.

The Chargers (0-3, 0-3) were paced by Megan Rapillo’s 2-for-3 performance at the plate, which included a double and an RBI. Rapillo also started the game on the mound, tossing 3 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts.

Regan Bestick relieved Rapillo and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits while walking one and recording two outs.