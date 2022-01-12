High school sports roundup: Cyclones, Blue Devils both victorious in boys hoops

Corey Long and Amaree Robinson tallied 20 points each, and six Eastern View players scored in double figures as the host Cyclones steamrolled visiting Spotsylvania 97-38 in Battlefield District action Tuesday night.

Long posted a double-double, pulling down 10 rebounds as well. Robinson dished out seven assists and collected four steals.

D’Myo Hunter also registered a double-double for Eastern View (7-1 overall, 2-0 district), finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Xavier Terrell added 13 points, while Dom Sasso scored 11 and Jimmy Waters had 10.

The Cyclones, who are on a seven-game winning streak, will return to action with a road contest at King George on Thursday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CULPEPER 57, JAMES MONROE 54Nate Amos scored 24 points and Zack Eckard 19 as Culpeper overcame an early deficit and held off visiting James Monroe for a Battlefield District victory.

Dezaun Robinson led three double-figures scorers with 15 for the Yellow Jackets. Michael Edwards and Tyrone Conteh added 10 each.

The Blue Devils (2-7, 1-1) will travel to Spotsylvania Thursday and visit Courtland on Friday.

James Monroe 19 10 6 19—54

Culpeper County 10 20 10 17—57

James Monroe: Ke’shaun Wallace 0, Tim Ford 2, Kyle Snider 0, Dezaun Robinson 15, Michael Edwards 10, Jabes Rountree 2, Tyson Taylor 9, R.J. Turner 4, Jake Wack 2, Tyrone Conteh 10. Totals: 22 5-6 54.

Culpeper County (2-7, 1-1): Nate Amos 24, Blake Bailey 0, Tyler Simmons 0, Zach Eckard 19, Malachi Terrell 1, Quinton Butler 9, Jayden Johnson 4. Totals: 23 4-7 57.

3-pointers: James Monroe 5 (Robinson 3, Edwards 2). Culpeper County 7 (Amos 4, Eckard 3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JAMES MONROE 57, CULPEPER 17Kayanna Cloud’s 19 points and 17 rebounds led the Yellow Jackets to a decisive Battlefield District victory.

Isabel Whittman added 15 points and Logan Conner 12 for JM. Amath Chol cleared 16 rebounds.

James Monroe hosts Spotsylvania Friday. Culpeper will host Spotsylvania Thursday and welcome Courtland on Friday.

OTHER SCORES

EASTERN VIEW 69, SPOTSYLVANIA 26

