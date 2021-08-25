High school sports roundup: Cyclones edge Eagles for season-opening win

The Eastern View field hockey team edged nondistrict foe Liberty 3-2 in the season opener for both squads Tuesday night in Bealeton.
Senior Mia Hutchinson scored two goals for the Cyclones and assisted on their other, which was notched by Bethany Eddo.
Eastern View was scheduled to host Battlefield District rival Chancellor on Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Riverbend 3, Eastern View 0
Allison Lach had seven kills and ten digs in the host Bears' 25-7, 25-12, 25-20 victory over the Cyclones on Tuesday.
Peri Linterman had seven kills, Zoe Topper had six kills and six aces, Trinity Lamberton had 15 digs, and Daisy Pentorn had 28 assists to seal the win over the visiting cyclones.
Eastern View (0-1) was scheduled to visit Liberty for another nondistrict contest Wednesday evening.
