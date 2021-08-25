 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Cyclones edge Eagles for season-opening win
0 comments
top story

High school sports roundup: Cyclones edge Eagles for season-opening win

{{featured_button_text}}

The Eastern View field hockey team edged nondistrict foe Liberty 3-2 in the season opener for both squads Tuesday night in Bealeton.

Senior Mia Hutchinson scored two goals for the Cyclones and assisted on their other, which was notched by Bethany Eddo.

Eastern View was scheduled to host Battlefield District rival Chancellor on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

VOLLEYBALL

Riverbend 3, Eastern View 0

Allison Lach had seven kills and ten digs in the host Bears' 25-7, 25-12, 25-20 victory over the Cyclones on Tuesday.

Peri Linterman had seven kills, Zoe Topper had six kills and six aces, Trinity Lamberton had 15 digs, and Daisy Pentorn had 28 assists to seal the win over the visiting cyclones.

Eastern View (0-1) was scheduled to visit Liberty for another nondistrict contest Wednesday evening.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News