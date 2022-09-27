 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports roundup: Cyclones field hockey blanked by Chancellor

Ellen Gallagher scored twice to lead the Chancellor field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over visiting Eastern View Tuesday afternoon.

Lindsey Loar, Maddie Anderson, Alice Muntean, and Kaylin Ozuna each contributed a goal for the Chargers and Ally Berkes had seven saves in goal.

Chancellor (8–2) will travel to Spotsylvania on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

CULPEPER 3, CAROLINE 0

Despite nine kills from Riley Forehand and 15 assists from Rushella Epperson, the Cavaliers dropped a 25–21, 25–18, 25–16 Battlefield District decision to the host Blue Devils.

Caroline visits Eastern View on Thursday.

