High school sports roundup: Cyclones' field hockey team routs Knights

Mia Hutchinson, Sarah Shrader and Miller Haught scored two goals each as the Eastern View field hockey team rolled to a 7-0 victory over visiting Spotsylvania in a Battlefield District matchup on Tuesday.

Jil Steffens also tallied a goal for the Cyclones (4-1 overall, 2-1 district). Hutchinson added a pair of assists, while Haught and Makayla Davis recorded one apiece.

EVHS will return to action when it welcomes unbeaten Chancellor for another district clash on Friday afternoon.

GOLF

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eastern View’s Gaige Robson shot a 75 to tie for the individual title at the 13th Annual Skyline Hawk Golf Invitational at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.

Robson finished deadlocked for the top spot with James Wood’s Caden Ganczak and Jefferson Forest’s Ean Sprinkle.

Culpeper County’s Nathan Amos finished right behind Robson, Ganczak and Sprinkle, carding a 77 to earn a tie for fourth place.

Jason Mills (80), Irish Leonardo (81) and Robert Scott (85) also turned in solid efforts for the Cyclones, who finished second with a 321 overall in the 15-team tournament.

Jefferson Forest, which notched a 318, edged out EVHS for the top spot.

Eastern View and Culpeper are set to return to the links when they host Caroline in a Battlefield District tri-match at the Country Club of Culpeper on Thursday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.