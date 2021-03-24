High school sports roundup: Cyclones' golf team stays hot with win over Cougars

Robert Scott and Gaige Robson each shot a 39 to share top medalist honors, buoying the Eastern View golf team to a 162-190 victory over visiting Courtland at the Country Club of Culpeper on Wednesday afternoon.

While the Cougars’ Jack Hayden shot a 40 to finish in third place, the Cyclones nearly pulled off a sweep of the top six spots by taking No’s 4-6. Irish Leonardo (41) was fourth, While Peter Scott and Jason Mills (43 apiece) finished just behind him.

Eastern View is now 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the Battlefield District. The Cyclones will play Spotsylvania on Monday at Meadows Farms Golf Course.

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY JAMES MONROE 5, EASTERN VIEW 0

The Cyclones’ suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday afternoon, being blanked by the unbeaten Yellow Jackets.

James Monroe (3-0 overall, 2-0 district) was led by sophomore Sarah Rigual, who scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others. Classmate Kelsey Reviello found the back of the cage once, as did junior Ciaran Cubbage and senior Ginny Beringer.

Juniors Celie Constantine and Addi Gleason each added assists to the Jackets’ winning cause.

Eastern View (5-1, 1-1) visits Caroline at 5 p.m. on Monday.

