High school sports roundup: Cyclones golf team wins Battlefield title

Mia Hutchinson’s goal in overtime lifted the host Cyclones over Battlefield District rival Chancellor.

Following a scoreless opening half, Eastern View (7-1, 3-1) got on the board first thanks to Abby Schadly’s tally at the 10:28 mark of the third quarter.

The Chargers didn’t take long to knot things up, as Erin Dameron found the back of the cage with 5:53 left in the period.

“We just never gave up,” Cyclones head coach Liz Schumacher said. “We battled it out for four quarters and then overtime. The girls just kept on pushing, and they definitely left everything on the field.”

Eastern View returns to action when it hosts Courtland Thursday afternoon.

KETTLE RUN 5, CULPEPER 0

The visiting Blue Devils were blanked by the Cougars in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday evening.

Culpeper (2-8, 2-4) will be back on the field next Tuesday for the district tournament.

Monday’s late results EASTERN VIEW 5, CAROLINE 0