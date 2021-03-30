High school sports roundup: Cyclones golf team wins Battlefield title

Behind strong efforts from its entire lineup, the Eastern View golf team blew by visiting James Monroe 165-237 to claim the Battlefield District championship on Tuesday afternoon at the Country Club of Culpeper.
The Cyclones swept the top six spots, with Robert Scott, Gaige Robson and Jason Mills all shooting a 41 to claim medalist honors.
Peter Scott (42), Irish Leonardo (45) and Kelly Hackley (49) occupied slots 4-6.
The gap between Hackley and seventh place was wide, as the Yellow Jackets’ William Payne and Clare Kingsley each carded a 57.
It’s the first time since 2014 that Eastern View (7-1 overall, 6-0 district) has won the Battlefield crown.
“I’m proud of this group,” Cyclones coach Patrick Thornhill said. “Even with all the adversity this year of playing an unusual season in the winter and spring months instead of the typical summer and fall slate, they worked hard to overcome challenges and get better each day.”
Eastern View will wrap up the regular season with a tri-match against Culpeper and Fauquier Wednesday afternoon at the Country Club of Culpeper. The Cyclones will then start regional play on Monday, April 12.
FIELD HOCKEY
EASTERN VIEW 2, CHANCELLOR 1 (OT)
Mia Hutchinson’s goal in overtime lifted the host Cyclones over Battlefield District rival Chancellor.
Following a scoreless opening half, Eastern View (7-1, 3-1) got on the board first thanks to Abby Schadly’s tally at the 10:28 mark of the third quarter.
The Chargers didn’t take long to knot things up, as Erin Dameron found the back of the cage with 5:53 left in the period.
“We just never gave up,” Cyclones head coach Liz Schumacher said. “We battled it out for four quarters and then overtime. The girls just kept on pushing, and they definitely left everything on the field.”
Eastern View returns to action when it hosts Courtland Thursday afternoon.
KETTLE RUN 5, CULPEPER 0
The visiting Blue Devils were blanked by the Cougars in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday evening.
Culpeper (2-8, 2-4) will be back on the field next Tuesday for the district tournament.
Monday’s late results EASTERN VIEW 5, CAROLINE 0
Abby Schadly registered three goals and an assist, and Mia Hutchison added one goal and a pair of assists in the Cyclones’ victory over the homestanding Cavaliers on Monday.
Avery Stanley also found the back of the cage for Eastern View (6-1, 2-1).
GOLF
EASTERN VIEW 161, SPOTSYLVANIA 196
Jason Mills carded a 39 to earn individual medalist honors and lead the visiting Cyclones to a district win over the Knights at the Meadows Farms Island Nine course Monday afternoon.
Mills was followed closely by teammates Gaige Robson (40), Robert Scott (41), Peter Scott (41), Irish Leonardo (47) and Kelly Hackley (48).
Spotsylvania was paced by Toby LaVoy (44) and Jack DiFilippo (49).
540/848-453