High school sports roundup: Cyclones' golf team wins tri-match over King George, William Monroe

The Eastern View golf team claimed four of the top five spots to defeat King George and William Monroe 167-185-205 in a tri-match at the Country Club of Culpeper on Thursday afternoon.

Peter Scott shot a 39 to take medalist honors, recording the first hole-in-one of his career in the process. His performance was enough to edge out teammate Gaige Robson and Monroe’s Chris Salyers, who each finished with a 40. Jason Mills (42) and Irish Leonardo (46) notched fourth and fifth place, respectively, for the Cyclones.

King George’s Caleb Bardine, Troy Spillman and Tyler Truslon all shot a 46 to tie with Leonardo.

EVHS won another tri-match on Tuesday, topping King George and Spotsylvania 153-172-200 at Meadows Farms Golf Course.

Robson and King George’s Michael Sevier each shot a 37 to share the top spot. Mills (38), Robert Scott (39) and Peter Scott (39) finished close behind.

The Cyclones will return to action when they visit Skyline on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

James Monroe 7,

Eastern View 0