High school sports roundup: Cyclones rout Jackets to keep pace in Battlefield
Rickey Butler scored 18 points, D’Aze Hunter added 17 and Corey Long contributed 16, leading host Eastern View to a dominating 76-46 victory over James Monroe Tuesday night.

Butler tallied 14 of his points in the first half as the Cyclones (6-1 overall, 6-1 Battlefield District) raced to a 33-14 lead at intermission. Hunter poured in 14 of his after the break, while Long registered 10 during that stretch.

Bryan Maxie also reached double-figures for the hosts, finishing the night with 13 points.

The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 1-2) were led by Ricky Goode-Wright’s 15 points.

Eastern View, which remains tied in the loss column for first place in the district with defending champion Courtland, travels to Culpeper Thursday.

James Monroe 6 8 21 11—46

Eastern View 13 20 20 23—76

James Monroe (1-2, 1-2): Ke’Shaun Wallace 2, Ricky Goode-Wright 15, Kyle Snider 2, Gregory Williams 0, Jabes Roundtree 3, Tyson Taylor 0, R.J. Turner 5, Aaron Carter 7, Travis Hudson Jr. 6, Jack Hardy 4, Christian Hamm 2. Totals: 19 4-7 46.

Eastern View (6-1, 6-1): Amaree Robinson 2, Rickey Butler 18, Bryan Maxie 13, D’Aze Hunter 17, Corey Long 16, Dom Sasso 0, Terry Jackson 0, D’Myo Hunter 5, T.J. Coles 1, Taharka Siaca Bey 4, Jamil Abed 0. Totals: 29 13-20 76.

3-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Goode-Wright 2, Carter 2). Eastern View 5 (Butler 3, Maxie 2).

JV score: Eastern View 67-56

