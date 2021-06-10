High school sports roundup: Cyclones upset Liberty in Region 4C lacrosse

Avery Stanley scored six goals and Ani Page tallied four, buoying the Eastern View girls lacrosse team to a 15-13 victory over host Liberty-Bealeton in the first round of the Region 4C tournament Thursday night.
Olivia Haught added three goals and a pair of assists, Miller Haught recorded one goal and four assists and Gigi Young also scored once for the Cyclones (6-3), who will visit top-seeded George Mason in Falls Church on Tuesday.
Eastern View goalie Alanna Barrett registered 12 saves, giving her 105 for the season.
Devin Payne
Sports editor
I've served as the Culpeper Star-Exponent's sports editor since March 2019. It is my honor, privilege and passion to tell the stories of local athletes.
