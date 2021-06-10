 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Cyclones upset Liberty in Region 4C lacrosse
Avery Stanley scored six goals and Ani Page tallied four, buoying the Eastern View girls lacrosse team to a 15-13 victory over host Liberty-Bealeton in the first round of the Region 4C tournament Thursday night.

Olivia Haught added three goals and a pair of assists, Miller Haught recorded one goal and four assists and Gigi Young also scored once for the Cyclones (6-3), who will visit top-seeded George Mason in Falls Church on Tuesday.

Eastern View goalie Alanna Barrett registered 12 saves, giving her 105 for the season.

dpayne@starexponent.com

540/848-4530

