High school sports roundup: Cyclones win third straight behind Long, Hunter

Behind big nights from Corey Long and D’Myo Hunter, the Eastern View boys basketball team routed visiting Fauquier 82-52 on Tuesday night.

Long notched his fourth double-double in as many games this season, scoring 23 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. The senior center scored 13 of his points in the second half, helping the Cyclones (3-1) turn a 37-25 halftime edge into a blowout down the stretch.

Hunter, meanwhile, poured in a career-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. The sophomore guard also connected on a career-high four 3-pointers as well.

Junior guard Tyree Webster added 11 points for Eastern View, while sophomore guard Amaree Robinson finished with seven points, eight assists and three steals.

The Falcons (3-3), who beat Culpeper County 62-48 on Monday, were paced by senior guard Luke Harris, who scored 12 points.

“It all begins and ends with defense,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We were able to get out and guard them very well, and then we made some shots at the other end. It was a solid all-around effort by our guys.”