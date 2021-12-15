High school sports roundup: Cyclones win third straight behind Long, Hunter

Behind big nights from Corey Long and D’Myo Hunter, the Eastern View boys basketball team routed visiting Fauquier 82-52 on Tuesday night.
Long notched his fourth double-double in as many games this season, scoring 23 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. The senior center scored 13 of his points in the second half, helping the Cyclones (3-1) turn a 37-25 halftime edge into a blowout down the stretch.
Hunter, meanwhile, poured in a career-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. The sophomore guard also connected on a career-high four 3-pointers as well.
Junior guard Tyree Webster added 11 points for Eastern View, while sophomore guard Amaree Robinson finished with seven points, eight assists and three steals.
The Falcons (3-3), who beat Culpeper County 62-48 on Monday, were paced by senior guard Luke Harris, who scored 12 points.
“It all begins and ends with defense,” Cyclones head coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We were able to get out and guard them very well, and then we made some shots at the other end. It was a solid all-around effort by our guys.”
Eastern View, which has won three straight contests since a season-opening loss to Albemarle, will open Battlefield District play with a road matchup at Chancellor Friday night.
Fauquier 17 8 13 14—52
Eastern View 18 19 30 15—82
Fauquier (3-3): Michael Fitts 0, Luke Harris 12, Dylan Taylor 0, Kevin Chienku 0, Damari Williams 6, Chris Chirasello 6, Rey Ruiz 8, Craig Riddle 6, Ethan Brown 0, Oscar Lemus 9, Dylan Donner 4, Zach Potucek 0, Christian McCauley 0. Totals: 17 9-14 52.
Eastern View (3-1): Xavier Terrell 0, Tyree Webster 11, Dom Sasso 2, Corey Long 23, D’Myo Hunter 22, Jase Jackson 7, Montreal Street 2, Amaree Robinson 7, T.J. Coles 3, Jimmy Waters 5. Totals: 33 8-19 82.
3-pointers: Fauquier 9 (Harris 2, Williams 2, Riddle 2, Lemus 2, Ruiz). Eastern View 8 (Hunter 4, Webster 2, Jackson 2).
MONDAY’S LATE RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALLFAUQUIER 58, CULPEPER COUNTY 49
Makayla Foddrell led three players in double-figure scoring as the Falcons upended the host Blue Devils in nondistrict action Monday night.
Foddrell, a senior forward, scored 18 points. Classmate Gabby Garrison added 13, while sophomore guard April Belcher tallied 12.
Fauquier (4-1) added another nondistrict win with a narrow 42-40 triumph over visiting Eastern View on Tuesday evening.
Culpeper (0-5) was led by junior guard Autumn Fairfax’s game-high 23 points, while classmate Aveonna Hutcherson Sloane contributed 15.
The Blue Devils open Battlefield District play by hosting Caroline on Friday.
SWIMMING The Culpeper High swimming teams fared well in a tri-match with Eastern View and King George at Woodberry Forest School on Saturday.
Senior Jack Mahoney finished second in the boys 500-yard freestyle and third in the 200-yard freestyle. His time of 6:52.94 in the 500 marked an improvement of more than 20 seconds over his previous best time.
On the girls side, senior Leah Knott also set a personal best in the 500 freestyle with a time of 8:30.46.
Other top performers for the Blue Devils were Coy Metzgar, who was third in both the boys 50 and 100 freestyles, and Sam Mahoney, who came in second in the boys 100 butterfly.