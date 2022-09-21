High school sports roundup: Eastern View earns Battlefield golf team title

King George’s Michael Sevier won medalist honors, but Eastern View used balance to claim the team title at Tuesday’s Battlefield District golf championships.

Sevier shot a round of 74 to finish four strokes ahead of the field at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club. The Cyclones had the next two best scores (Peter Scott’s 78 and Gaige Robson’s 80) and finished four shots ahead of the Foxes in the team competition.

Top finishers advanced to the Region 3B championships Sept. 27 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and the Region 4B event Sept. 28 at The Hollows in Ashland.

TEAM SCORES

1. Eastern View 331; 2. King George 335; 3. Courtland 337;

4. Culpeper 351; 5. Spotsylvania 371; 6. James Monroe 376;

7. Caroline 425; 8. Chancellor n/a.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Michael Sevier (KG) 74;

2. Peter Scott (EV) 78; Gaige Robson (EV) 80; 4. Jack Hayden (Ct) 81; 5. Nathan Amos (Cul) 82;

6. Ethan Wilson (Chan) 83;

7. Lucas Ogden (Ct) 83; 8. Caleb Bardine (KG) 83; 9. Ethan Hughes (Ct) 84; 10. Julius Ferlazzo (EV) 85.

GOLF

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

Charlottesville’s Preston Burton carded a 72 to top Western Albemarle’s Elsie MacCleery, who shot a 74, to win the Jefferson District individual title.

MacCleery’s Warriors’ comfortably won the team title, 311–325, over Albemarle. Louisa edged Orange by one stroke, 354–355, to finish sixth.

Team Standings: 1. Western Albemarle 311, 2. Albemarle 325, 3. Goochland 339, 4. Fluvanna 340, 5. Charlottesville 348, 6. Louisa 354, 7. Orange 355, 8. Monticello 361.

Louisa (354): Emma Zelaski 86, Ava Garrison 87, Gabi McGehee 88, Connor Downey 93.

Orange (355): Luke Jerrell 81, Scott Clore 85, Thomas Payette II 94, (tie) Drew Clay, Sophia Hansen 95.

VOLLEYBALL

COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 0Maddie Smith led the Cougars with 11 kills to help defeat the Cyclones 25–11, 25–13, 25–17.

Caroline Eastlake earned nine kills and two aces and Chloe Rose contributed 21 assists, six aces, and three kills in the victory at home.

Courtland (10–5) will host King George on Thursday in a battle for first place in the Battlefield District.