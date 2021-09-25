 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Eastern View football team suffers first loss
The Chancellor football team scored twice in the game’s final minute to earn a 30-16 Battlefield District victory over host Eastern View on Friday night.

The Chargers broke a 16-all tie on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Javontae Mickens to Brycen Edwards with 42 seconds left. Then, on the ensuing possession, JaQuan Johnson intercepted a pass by the Cyclones’ Caden Huseby and returned it for a score to slam the door shut.

EVHS (2-1 overall, 1-1 district) led 9-0 at halftime due, in large part, to a 43-yard connection from Huseby to Jordan Colbert that set up a 5-yard TD run by Deuce Washington in the first quarter. But Chancellor (1-1, 1-0) pulled in front behind Mickens, who threw a 22-yard scoring strike and ran for a 6-yard TD in the third period.

The Cyclones tied the score at 16 on Jayden Williams’ scoring scamper early in the final stanza, setting up the frenetic final minute.

Eastern View will visit Caroline in another district contest next Friday.

THURSDAY’S LATE RESULTSFIELD HOCKEY

EASTERN VIEW 2, CULPEPER COUNTY 1

Trailing 1-0, the visiting Cyclones scored a pair of goals in the fourth period to defeat the Blue Devils.

Eastern View’s rally began with a goal by sophomore Carleigh Schmidt five minutes into the frame, which came off an assist from senior Mia Hutchinson. Hutchinson’s own tally just minutes later proved to be the game-winner for the Cyclones.

Emily Evans gave Culpeper an early lead with her goal at the 12:43 mark of the first period.

Eastern View (5-2 overall, 3-2 district) will travel to Chancellor on Tuesday. Culpeper (4-4, 3-4) will host Caroline the same day.

FRIDAY’S AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORESChancellor 30, Eastern View 16

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0

Culpeper County 22, Caroline 0

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6

Handley 28, Fauquier 14

Kettle Run 42, James Wood 28

King George 41, James Monroe 7

Louisa County 31, Charlottesville 0

Mountain View 30, Massaponax 20

Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27

Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20

