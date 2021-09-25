High school sports roundup: Eastern View football team suffers first loss

The Chancellor football team scored twice in the game’s final minute to earn a 30-16 Battlefield District victory over host Eastern View on Friday night.

The Chargers broke a 16-all tie on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Javontae Mickens to Brycen Edwards with 42 seconds left. Then, on the ensuing possession, JaQuan Johnson intercepted a pass by the Cyclones’ Caden Huseby and returned it for a score to slam the door shut.

EVHS (2-1 overall, 1-1 district) led 9-0 at halftime due, in large part, to a 43-yard connection from Huseby to Jordan Colbert that set up a 5-yard TD run by Deuce Washington in the first quarter. But Chancellor (1-1, 1-0) pulled in front behind Mickens, who threw a 22-yard scoring strike and ran for a 6-yard TD in the third period.

The Cyclones tied the score at 16 on Jayden Williams’ scoring scamper early in the final stanza, setting up the frenetic final minute.

Eastern View will visit Caroline in another district contest next Friday.

THURSDAY’S LATE RESULTSFIELD HOCKEY

EASTERN VIEW 2, CULPEPER COUNTY 1

Trailing 1-0, the visiting Cyclones scored a pair of goals in the fourth period to defeat the Blue Devils.