High school sports roundup: Eastern View golf finishes fifth in region tournament

The Eastern View golf team wrapped up its season by finishing fifth overall at the Region 4B tournament, which was held last Wednesday and Thursday at The Hollows Golf Club in Montpelier.

The Cyclones shot a combined 663 over the course of the two-day event. Jason Mills led the way with a 158, which tied him for 11th place in the individual standings.

Gaige Robson carded a 165 for EVHS, while Irish Leonardo (168), Peter Scott (174) and Robert Scott (175) all added solid outings.

“We had the best season in school history,” Cyclones coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We swept district competition, set a new school record for best team score, and many of our guys posted career-best performances. I’m proud of our team and very excited for the future.”

Thornhill has good reason to be excited. Of those five players, only Robert Scott is a senior. Mills and Leonardo are sophomores, while Robson and Peter Scott are juniors.

“The sky’s the limit with these guys,” Thornhill added.

Monacan shot a 627 to win the team championship, while Powhatan was the runner-up with a 633. Both of those squads will advance to the Class 4 state competition, which will be held on Oct. 12 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.