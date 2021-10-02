High school sports roundup: Eastern View golf finishes fifth in region tournament

The Eastern View golf team wrapped up its season by finishing fifth overall at the Region 4B tournament, which was held last Wednesday and Thursday at The Hollows Golf Club in Montpelier.
The Cyclones shot a combined 663 over the course of the two-day event. Jason Mills led the way with a 158, which tied him for 11th place in the individual standings.
Gaige Robson carded a 165 for EVHS, while Irish Leonardo (168), Peter Scott (174) and Robert Scott (175) all added solid outings.
“We had the best season in school history,” Cyclones coach Patrick Thornhill said. “We swept district competition, set a new school record for best team score, and many of our guys posted career-best performances. I’m proud of our team and very excited for the future.”
Thornhill has good reason to be excited. Of those five players, only Robert Scott is a senior. Mills and Leonardo are sophomores, while Robson and Peter Scott are juniors.
“The sky’s the limit with these guys,” Thornhill added.
Monacan shot a 627 to win the team championship, while Powhatan was the runner-up with a 633. Both of those squads will advance to the Class 4 state competition, which will be held on Oct. 12 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Patrick Henry-Ashland’s Daniel Aylor earned medalist honors in the individual competition, notching a 140. Monacan freshman Talon Dingledine came in second with a 147.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
EASTERN VIEW 35, CAROLINE 0 Senior quarterback Caden Huseby completed 10 of 15 passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the visiting Cyclones to a Battlefield District victory at Caroline.
Huseby connected with senior wide receiver Connor Weeks for a 10-yard score in the second quarter, which extended Eastern View’s lead to 20-0 at the time. He added a 12-yard TD to freshman tight end Brett Clatterbaugh in the fourth period.
Junior running back Deuce Washington scored on a 10-yard run to give the Cyclones (4-1 overall, 2-1 district) a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter. Sophomore backfield mate Jayden Williams chipped in a 1-yard scoring scamper as well.
Eastern View will be back in action when it hosts James Monroe next Friday.
FRIDAY’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES Albemarle 44, Orange County 0
Chancellor 31, Spotsylvania 21
Courtland 21, James Monroe 14
Eastern View 35, Caroline 0
Fauquier 21, Millbrook 6
Highland Springs 52, Colonial Forge 7
Kettle Run 35, Liberty (Bealeton) 9
King George 55, Culpeper County 7
Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6
Mountain View 41, Stafford 6
Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
Riverbend 23, Brooke Point 20
Louisa County at Monticello, canceled