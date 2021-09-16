High school sports roundup: Eastern View golf team keeps rolling with victory over Spotsylvania

The Eastern View golf team swept the top five individual spots on its way to a 160-182 Battlefield District victory over Spotsylvania on the Island Nine at Meadows Farms Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
The Cyclones’ Irish Leonardo and Robert Scott each shot a 39 to tie for first place. Jason Mills and Peter Scott were right behind them, both carding a 41. Bryce Robinson took fifth with a 44.
The Knights’ Wyatt Brown tied Robinson with a 44 of his own, while Toby LaVoy, James LaVoy and Nate Webner shot a 46 apiece to tie for seventh.
Eastern View was scheduled to play its regular-season finale on Thursday with a tri-match against Culpeper County and Caroline at the Country Club of Culpeper.
Devin Payne
Sports editor
I've served as the Culpeper Star-Exponent's sports editor since March 2019. It is my honor, privilege and passion to tell the stories of local athletes.
