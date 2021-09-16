 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Eastern View golf team keeps rolling with victory over Spotsylvania
0 comments
top story

High school sports roundup: Eastern View golf team keeps rolling with victory over Spotsylvania

{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo (copy)

The Eastern View golf team swept the top five individual spots on its way to a 160-182 Battlefield District victory over Spotsylvania on the Island Nine at Meadows Farms Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cyclones’ Irish Leonardo and Robert Scott each shot a 39 to tie for first place. Jason Mills and Peter Scott were right behind them, both carding a 41. Bryce Robinson took fifth with a 44.

The Knights’ Wyatt Brown tied Robinson with a 44 of his own, while Toby LaVoy, James LaVoy and Nate Webner shot a 46 apiece to tie for seventh.

Eastern View was scheduled to play its regular-season finale on Thursday with a tri-match against Culpeper County and Caroline at the Country Club of Culpeper.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News