High school sports roundup: Eastern View golf team keeps rolling with victory over Spotsylvania

The Eastern View golf team swept the top five individual spots on its way to a 160-182 Battlefield District victory over Spotsylvania on the Island Nine at Meadows Farms Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cyclones’ Irish Leonardo and Robert Scott each shot a 39 to tie for first place. Jason Mills and Peter Scott were right behind them, both carding a 41. Bryce Robinson took fifth with a 44.

The Knights’ Wyatt Brown tied Robinson with a 44 of his own, while Toby LaVoy, James LaVoy and Nate Webner shot a 46 apiece to tie for seventh.

Eastern View was scheduled to play its regular-season finale on Thursday with a tri-match against Culpeper County and Caroline at the Country Club of Culpeper.

